Google Photos Introduces AI Voice Editing For Android Users In India

Google Photos now lets Android users in India edit photos via voice or text using AI-powered Gemini. Blur backgrounds, fix colours, adjust lighting, and edit faces easily while keeping privacy secure.

Google announced this in a blog post. The best part? No confusing tools. Just use voice or text to say what you want, and the AI, powered by Gemini, does the editing.

Many Android users turn to third-party apps for editing, risking data misuse. Google's new feature solves this, offering a secure, built-in option with user privacy in mind.

You can now verbally ask Google Photos to blur backgrounds or improve lighting. Make multiple changes like straightening or fixing colors with one command. It's easy for everyone!

Ask the AI to make changes to people, like removing glasses or adding a smile. It uses your face groups for natural-looking edits, which is great for fixing group photos.

This AI feature is for Android users in India with 4GB+ RAM and Android 8.0+. It supports English, Hindi, Tamil, and other regional languages for wider accessibility.

1. Update your Google Photos app.

2. Open the app and pick a photo.

3. Go to Edit and tap "Help me edit."

4. Say or type your edits.

5. Save your new photo.