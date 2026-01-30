Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Howitzers And EW Systems In North Slobozhanskyi Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Border Servic, which released a video of the incident, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, Ukrainian fighters disabled a D-74 howitzer and suppressed the Russian invaders' electronic warfare equipment, putting an end to their operations.

During the attempted maneuver, the enemy infantry suffered losses and failed to achieve their objective. A dugout was destroyed and can no longer be used as cover.

The defenders also hit enemy vehicles, rendering them unable to move. In addition, a quad bike was hit while moving, and its crew tried to abandon the vehicle, but to no avail.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv region are clearing settlements and capturing invaders after unsuccessful attempts to advance.

