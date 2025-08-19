Inspired By PM Modi, CRPF Starts 44-Day Health & Fitness Drive For Jawans

In a pioneering step, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind health and fitness programme for its personnel, aimed at ensuring that every jawan and officer remains physically fit and combat-ready at all times. With a concept of "fit force" and a resilient "fighting force", CRPF Director General GP Singh inaugurated the 44-day-long Body Mass Index (BMI) campaign at CRPF Headquarters by recording his own BMI.

Officials said the initiative will focus on promoting a culture of wellness, regular fitness assessments, and preventive healthcare measures. The CRPF, being the country's largest paramilitary force with over three lakh personnel, often operates in challenging terrains and high-stress environments, making health and endurance critical for operational effectiveness.

With the launch of the BMI campaign, officials in the CRPF told ANI, the force aims not only to enhance the physical readiness of its personnel but also to instil long-term lifestyle habits that support overall well-being.

While assessing BMI, CRPF said, due consideration will be given to muscle mass and bone density.

"Recording of BMI is mandatory for all personnel below 58 years of age and voluntary for those aged between 58 and 60 years," said the CRPF in a statement.

"Inspired by the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme and reiterated in his Independence Day 2025 address, wherein he urged citizens to reduce excess weight and improve overall health, the CRPF launched the special health and fitness initiative for its personnel," said the force.

“This initiative seeks to ensure that every jawan and officer remains healthy, capable, and combat-ready, reinforcing CRPF as both a 'Fit Force' and a resilient 'Fighting Force'.” The campaign is being run till October 31 2025, in two phases.

In the first phase, the BMI of all personnel will be recorded under the supervision of senior officers and medical staff. Personnel with BMI above the prescribed standard will receive three months of focused support through dietary guidance, physical exercise, and supervised training programmes. A follow-up BMI assessment will be conducted after three months to evaluate progress.

Under phase two, personnel unable to achieve the prescribed BMI standard within this period will undergo structured regimens at three designated specialised training centres. These regimens will focus on customised exercise schedules and proper nutritional guidance to help them attain healthy weight levels.

The principal objectives of the campaign are to promote health and fitness awareness within the force, prevent lifestyle-related ailments, and maintain combat readiness by controlling obesity. This initiative is expected to make a significant contribution towards building a healthier, more vigilant, and more effective CRPF in the years ahead.