Jordan Television Museum: Historical, Cultural Landmark Bridging Past, Present

2025-08-19 05:05:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi
AMMAN, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan Television Museum is a significant historical and cultural landmark that bridges the past and present, documenting the journey of visual media in Jordan since the first broadcast in 1968.
Established in 2023, the museum houses rare collections, including vintage filming and broadcasting equipment, along with an audio-visual archive showcasing programs and events that have become part of Jordanian people's collective memory.
Documentary photos and old records displayed chronologically represent an essential part of the national media heritage preserved by the museum. (end)
