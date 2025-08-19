403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Television Museum: Historical, Cultural Landmark Bridging Past, Present
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hammad Al-Mutairi (photo feature)
AMMAN, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan Television Museum is a significant historical and cultural landmark that bridges the past and present, documenting the journey of visual media in Jordan since the first broadcast in 1968.
Established in 2023, the museum houses rare collections, including vintage filming and broadcasting equipment, along with an audio-visual archive showcasing programs and events that have become part of Jordanian people's collective memory.
Documentary photos and old records displayed chronologically represent an essential part of the national media heritage preserved by the museum. (end)
hmd
AMMAN, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan Television Museum is a significant historical and cultural landmark that bridges the past and present, documenting the journey of visual media in Jordan since the first broadcast in 1968.
Established in 2023, the museum houses rare collections, including vintage filming and broadcasting equipment, along with an audio-visual archive showcasing programs and events that have become part of Jordanian people's collective memory.
Documentary photos and old records displayed chronologically represent an essential part of the national media heritage preserved by the museum. (end)
hmd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment