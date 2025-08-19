403
Trump rejects ceasefire demand
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump dismissed appeals from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to implement a ceasefire as the first step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at Monday’s White House talks, attended by leaders from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Finland, along with NATO and EU chiefs, Merz said he “couldn’t imagine” further negotiations, including a potential trilateral summit, without a ceasefire in place. Macron echoed the point, describing a halt to fighting as a “necessity” backed by all European leaders.
Trump, however, rejected the proposal. He argued that in the multiple conflicts he has helped settle during his eight months in office, none began with a ceasefire. “All of us would obviously prefer an immediate ceasefire… As of this moment it’s not happening,” he said. Citing past negotiations, Trump noted peace deals had been reached without truces, even in wars that lasted decades.
While acknowledging that a ceasefire would be welcome if achievable, Trump stressed that “many other points” raised in negotiations could move the peace process forward.
After last week’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump reiterated his preference for a permanent peace settlement over a temporary truce. Moscow has similarly opposed short-term ceasefires, warning they would allow Kyiv to regroup and rebuild its forces.
