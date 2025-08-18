Valura.Ai Unveils Discipline-First Wealth Platform With SCA License Ahead Of Q4 2025 Launch

Valura

- Priyesh RanjanDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valura , a discipline-first wealth-tech platform, today announced its upcoming Q4 2025 public launch, following licensing by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in January 2025. Shortlisted among the Top 100 fintech startups at Money20/20, Valura is building tools that don't just show numbers-they help investors stick to their goals.At the heart of the platform is Valura Compass , a goal-based planning engine that converts ambitions-early retirement, a first home, an emergency fund-into step-by-step plans and shareable, audit-ready reports. During early testing, nearly 2,000 individuals used Compass to map their financial journeys. The key insight: people didn't just need plans; they needed accountability. That led to the Discipline Score, a proprietary system that tracks progress, sets deadlines, and delivers timely nudges to keep investors on track.Valura goes beyond planning. The Valura Command Center aggregates net worth across real estate, gold, mutual funds, ETFs, crypto, structured products, and liabilities-all in one dashboard-while a curated Marketplace opens access to 8+ asset classes across public and private markets. Machine-learning portfolio analytics, a one-click rebalancer, and a multi-agent AI advisor deliver institutional-grade intelligence to retail investors.To build financial confidence from day one, Valura Academy offers gamified education for teens and women, reinforcing healthy money habits alongside real investing tools.Built by 50+ engineers, researchers, and finance professionals at Valura Labs in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, the company is scaling for launch while deepening broker and bank connectivity.Quote from Leadership“Most people dream of wealth milestones; the missing piece is disciplined execution,” said Priyesh Ranjan, Founder & CEO, Valura.“With Valura Compass and our Discipline Score, we're turning plans into weekly actions, so progress is visible, measurable, and-most importantly-habit-forming.”Key HighlightsRecognized among Top 100 at Money20/20SCA-licensed wealth-tech platform; public launch Q4 2025Valura Compass: goal-based planning with shareable, audit-ready reportsDiscipline Score: deadlines, progress tracking, and behavioral nudgesCommand Center: unified net-worth view across assets and liabilitiesMarketplace: 8+ asset classes across public & private marketsAI toolkit: portfolio analytics, one-click rebalancer, multi-agent advisorValura Academy: gamified money learning for teens and womenAbout ValuraFounded in 2024, Valura is a UAE-based, SCA-licensed wealth-tech company dedicated to building discipline into everyday wealth. Guided by the ethos“Your discipline, our expertise,” Valura blends human oversight with AI precision to help investors plan, act, and stay accountable.Learn more at Valura.Join the waitlist and get early access: Valura

