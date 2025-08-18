403
U.S. Window and Door Market to Hit $34.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smart Homes and Energy Efficiency
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. window and door market is poised for notable growth, expanding from a value of USD 25.9 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 34.4 billion by 2032, progressing at a steady CAGR of 3.8%. This upward trajectory is largely fueled by the nation’s rapid urbanization and industrial development, surging population, and rising consumer purchasing power. As homeowners and developers redefine comfort and essentials, the demand for premium windows and doors continues to intensify.
A significant driver is the growing emphasis on energy efficiency. As utility costs rise and environmental concerns deepen, both residential and commercial stakeholders are investing in advanced window and door systems that optimize thermal performance. Additionally, the smart home revolution has prompted a surge in demand for automated doors and smart windows, which combine convenience with security and sustainability. The blend of modern architecture and innovative technologies is reshaping how Americans approach building design and renovation.
Key Insights
• The vinyl category accounted for the largest market share (40%) in 2024 due to its cost-effectiveness, energy-saving potential, and low maintenance needs. These attributes make it highly suitable for both commercial and residential use.
• Fiberglass is expected to be the fastest-growing material segment, with a CAGR of 4.8%, thanks to its wood-like appeal, resistance to weather, and energy efficiency, all with minimal maintenance.
• Doors dominated product sales with a 60% market share in 2024, attributed to their vital role in security, aesthetics, and insulation across all types of buildings.
• Windows, however, will witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 3.8%), especially those with energy-saving technologies like double glazing, low-E coatings, and smart tint control.
• Sliding mechanisms led the market in 2024 with a 45% share due to their space-saving design and user-friendliness, while folding mechanisms will see the highest growth rate (CAGR of 4.6%), owing to their flexibility and appeal in modern spaces.
• Residential buildings formed the larger end-user segment in 2024, with a 55% share, driven by robust housing demand and growing interest in energy-efficient home upgrades.
• Non-residential construction, including commercial and institutional projects, will register the highest CAGR of 4.5% as builders invest in high-performance, eco-friendly window and door systems.
• Regionally, the South led the market with a 35% share in 2024, supported by major construction booms in states like Florida and Texas.
• The West is projected to grow the fastest at a 5% CAGR, spearheaded by California’s strong housing activity, strict building codes, and focus on green construction.
• Aesthetic trends are shifting toward large, frameless, floor-to-ceiling glass installations that maximize light and visual openness. Sleek designs using durable materials like steel and aluminum are in high demand.
• Electrochromic and thermochromic glass technologies are gaining traction, enabling windows to adapt to sunlight and temperature changes without sacrificing design appeal.
• The U.S. market remains fragmented, shaped by diverse consumer needs, regional climate differences, and varying state-level regulations. This diversity makes it challenging for any single player to dominate the industry.
• Prominent market players include Pella Corporation, Andersen Windows & Doors, Marvin Windows & Doors, Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., Inc., and Milgard Manufacturing, among others.
• Recent developments highlight innovation and community engagement. In 2025, Andersen Corporation marked the production of its 10 millionth 100 Series window with a charitable donation to Habitat for Humanity. In 2024, it also introduced a new retractable screen for patio doors, enhancing user comfort and convenience.
• Pella Corporation showcased its innovation at the 2024 International Builders’ Show with the launch of the Steady Set Interior Installation System, further cementing its role as a leader in efficient and user-friendly window installations.
