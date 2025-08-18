Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Canada Pauses Flight Resumption Plan

2025-08-18 02:18:34
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Sunday it has paused its plan to restart limited flights Sunday evening after its flight attendants refused to comply with a government-mandated return-to-work directive.

In an official statement, Canada's largest airline accused the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of unlawfully instructing its flight attendant members to disregard a return-to-work order issued by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

Air Canada confirmed it aims to resume flights by Monday evening.

The airline canceled roughly 240 flights scheduled from Sunday afternoon onward. Normally, Air Canada and its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge operate around 700 flights daily, the company noted.

Canadian Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu declared on Saturday that she invoked her powers under the Canada Labour Code to order the CIRB to arbitrate the ongoing dispute between Air Canada and CUPE.

Despite eight months of negotiations covering compensation raises, ground pay, enhanced pensions and benefits, and longer crew rest periods, Air Canada has yet to reach a tentative agreement with CUPE.

