403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air Canada Pauses Flight Resumption Plan
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Sunday it has paused its plan to restart limited flights Sunday evening after its flight attendants refused to comply with a government-mandated return-to-work directive.
In an official statement, Canada's largest airline accused the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of unlawfully instructing its flight attendant members to disregard a return-to-work order issued by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).
Air Canada confirmed it aims to resume flights by Monday evening.
The airline canceled roughly 240 flights scheduled from Sunday afternoon onward. Normally, Air Canada and its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge operate around 700 flights daily, the company noted.
Canadian Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu declared on Saturday that she invoked her powers under the Canada Labour Code to order the CIRB to arbitrate the ongoing dispute between Air Canada and CUPE.
Despite eight months of negotiations covering compensation raises, ground pay, enhanced pensions and benefits, and longer crew rest periods, Air Canada has yet to reach a tentative agreement with CUPE.
In an official statement, Canada's largest airline accused the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of unlawfully instructing its flight attendant members to disregard a return-to-work order issued by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).
Air Canada confirmed it aims to resume flights by Monday evening.
The airline canceled roughly 240 flights scheduled from Sunday afternoon onward. Normally, Air Canada and its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge operate around 700 flights daily, the company noted.
Canadian Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu declared on Saturday that she invoked her powers under the Canada Labour Code to order the CIRB to arbitrate the ongoing dispute between Air Canada and CUPE.
Despite eight months of negotiations covering compensation raises, ground pay, enhanced pensions and benefits, and longer crew rest periods, Air Canada has yet to reach a tentative agreement with CUPE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment