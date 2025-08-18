Harvard-Founded ATWIN Education Connects MA Youth With Global STEM Leaders Through X-STEAM Discovery And Career Programs

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATWIN Education, founded by Harvard Professors and educator Anny Chan, has successfully concluded two flagship summer programs in Massachusetts designed to sparked curiosity, inspired exploration, and prepared students for future careers through innovation education. The X-STEAM Discovery Program for middle schoolers and the X-STEAM Career Program for high school and pre-college students brought together youth from Cambridge, Somerville, Chelmsford, Boston, and beyond to learn directly from professors, scientists, and industry leaders. ATWIN's mission is to help every young person find their passion.The Discovery Program, run in partnership with local community organizations, was supported by leading companies across the biotech, technology, and finance sectors, including anchor partners such as Google and BioNTech, alongside a range of innovative startups and research institutes. Students engaged in hands-on projects and interdisciplinary teamwork, presenting original projects at the Massachusetts State House.The Career Program, run in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Employment Program (MSYEP), prepared students to explore professional pathways through mentorship, career workshops, and real-world experiences. Collaborations with global technology and biotech firms, as well as cultural institutions including the MIT Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts, gave students meaningful exposure to careers in biotechnology, robotics, business, and the arts.Impact StoriesThe impact of the programs was felt deeply by both students and families.One student reflected:“The ATWIN X-STEAM program not only strengthened my interest in neuroscience, it saved me from feeling lost as I prepared for college. I used to say I wanted to be a scientist just to please my parents, but now I know why I'm interested - I want to save lives.”A parent echoed this sense of transformation, sharing:“This has been a truly transformative program for my daughter. She came home and told me that she has discovered her passion. She loves the ATWIN community and is excited to continue with the 10-month mentorship and online classes with her classmates and teachers.”A community partner added:“We were blown away by Anny's passion and heart, and her dedication to ensuring students with financial need had access to scholarships to the program.”Together, these voices capture the heart of ATWIN's mission - helping students discover their passions while building a supportive, inclusive community that nurtures both learning and belonging.Innovation in LearningWorking with a team of professors and educators from Harvard, MIT, and Stanford, ATWIN integrates cutting-edge approaches - including inquiry-based learning and AI literacy - into its curriculum to equip students with the adaptability and curiosity needed to thrive in a world shaped by innovation.ATWIN's Advisory Board members also underscored the importance of innovation education.“The most creative people venture to the frontier and use STEAM to explore the unknown in the world,” noted Chris Dede, Senior Research Fellow and Timothy E. Wirth Professor in Learning Technologies at Harvard University. Victor Pereira, Faculty Co-Chair of Teaching and Teacher Leadership at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, added:“I'm really proud of what Anny has achieved. An innovative village takes a village - thank you to all the parents, educators, and community members who support ATWIN Education.”Recognition and Looking AheadAt the closing ceremony, a Massachusetts State Government representative delivered remarks honoring the program's success and awarded ATWIN Education a State Government Citation recognizing its education services for youth and its work to help students across the state achieve their full potential. These recognitions, alongside Anny Chan's 2025 Unsung Hero Award from the AAPI Commission of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, underscore Anny's leadership in community services, cross-cultural engagement, and innovation-driven education.Founder Anny Chan, a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, reflected:“The moment I see a student's eyes light up, I know everything is worth it. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our partners. Looking ahead, the X-STEAM Program will open applications for the 2026 cohort in October 2025, and we look forward to working with schools, institutions, and organizations dedicated to expanding our impact and reaching more young people.About ATWIN EducationATWIN Education, incubated at the Harvard Innovation Lab, provides personalized and innovative education that empowers youth to explore their interests, unlock their potential, and discover their passions - preparing them to thrive as future social changemakers. ATWIN also welcomes collaboration with schools, community organizations, nonprofits, companies, research institutes, and cultural institutions that share its vision for empowering the next generation through innovation education.For more information, visit .

