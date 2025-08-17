Global Mortgage Group Steps Up As Singapore's Bank Lending Slowdown Fuels Demand For Bridging Loans And Private Credit

- Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage GroupSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As traditional banks in Singapore tighten credit standards and slow loan approvals, Global Mortgage Group (GMG) is emerging as the leading provider of fast bridging loans and flexible private credit solutions-helping property buyers, investors, and business owners access funding in days, not weeks.A Shift in Singapore's Lending LandscapeOver the past 18 months, Singapore's financial sector has faced stricter regulatory capital requirements, higher interest rates, and more cautious underwriting. This has slowed credit approval timelines, reduced loan sizes, and left many borrowers-despite strong fundamentals-unable to secure financing in time.The result is a significant financing gap for both residential and commercial borrowers.Filling the Gap with Bridging Loans and Private CreditGMG is closing this gap by offering two powerful financing solutions:- Bridging Loans - Short-term financing that provides immediate liquidity to complete property purchases, manage cash flow, or bridge funding until longer-term financing is arranged.- Private Credit Lending - Non-bank funding from a network of private lenders, family offices, and institutional investors, offering tailored terms, higher approval rates, and faster execution.Speed, Flexibility, and Global Reach“Singapore's lending market is undergoing a structural shift,” said Donald Klip, Co-Founder of Global Mortgage Group.“When banks slow down, deals don't wait. Our role is to ensure clients have access to capital-fast, flexible, and tailored to their needs.”GMG's advantage lies in its global lender network and ability to finance complex or cross-border transactions-often securing approvals within days, compared to the weeks or months typical for banks.Why Borrowers Are Turning to GMG- Faster Funding: Approvals and disbursements in days, not weeks.- Flexible Terms: Structures designed around client needs, not rigid credit scoring.- Higher Approval Rates: Focused on asset value and deal viability.- Cross-Border Solutions: Expertise in financing for both Singapore residents and foreign nationals.About Global Mortgage GroupGlobal Mortgage Group (GMG) is a leading provider of international mortgage and private credit solutions, with offices in Singapore and a network of lenders worldwide. GMG specializes in bridging loans, private credit lending, and cross-border financing, offering speed, flexibility, and tailored structures to meet clients' unique needs.For more information on GMG's Singapore bridging loans and private credit lending solutions, visit .

