Ukraine Will Become Key State In Europe's Defense Architecture Austrian General

Karner said that Ukraine would become an integral part of the European security system as a future member of the European Union, once it meets all the necessary criteria. This would probably involve some form of peaceful settlement with Russia, no matter how difficult that might be.

According to Karner, Ukraine would play a key role in Europe's defense architecture and serve as a military bastion against Russia.

He added that Ukraine would also strengthen Europe's armed forces through its experience, particularly in the use of modern weapons systems and drones.

He stated that Europe's defense should remain within NATO, but with much stronger operational capabilities.

In the long term, despite the current U.S. administration, the common interests of Europe and the United States would remain unchanged. He explained that both sides had a natural interest in jointly ensuring peace and security.

Karner also pointed out that European countries should be able to carry out any mission on their own, such as enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

If the United States were to say it would not participate within NATO, Europeans should be able handle it themselves. In short, he argued, NATO should remain, but with much stronger European capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported, EU leaders, following the latest summit in Brussels, confirmed the need for close cooperation with Ukraine and its integration into Europe's defense industry.

