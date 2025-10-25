UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Survives Truck Crash On Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Says 'I Am Safe'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly avoided injury when a truck lost control and collided with her car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday night, officials said.

The state minister for women's welfare and child development was returning to Lucknow after attending events in Hathras when the incident occurred near the 56th kilometre mark in Firozabad, according to Sirsaganj SDM Anivesh Kumar.

At around 8:40 pm, the truck reportedly suffered a tyre blowout, causing it to skid uncontrollably into the minister's vehicle. Though her driver managed to regain control, the car sustained heavy damage.

The police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and seized the truck involved in the accident. Meanwhile, Baby Rani Maurya was sent to Lucknow in another vehicle.

Taking to X, Baby Rani Maurya reassured her followers:“I am safe by the infinite grace of Parampita Parameshwar and all of you, my dear well-wishers.”

Traffic on the expressway was temporarily limited to a single carriageway as authorities managed the situation.

Later, the minister instructed the authorities to take strict measures to ensure safety on the expressway and prevent accidents. She highlighted the need for proactive monitoring and prompt response mechanisms. Authorities are expected to review expressway safety protocol in light of the incident.

