Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Amir's Rep. In Malaysia For ASEAN-GCC, ASEAN-GCC-China Summits

2025-05-25 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday evening to head Kuwait's delegation partaking in the second ASEAN-GCC summit and ASEAN-GCC-China summit due in Kuala Lumpur.
His Highness the Amir's Representative was welcomed at the airport by Malaysian Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Office Affairs Ambassador Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Jawahr Hayat and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh. (end)
