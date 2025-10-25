Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Corruption In Tax Service: UAH 15B Conversion Scheme Uncovered

Corruption In Tax Service: UAH 15B Conversion Scheme Uncovered


2025-10-25 12:04:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to NABU, the investigation has identified the former head of the State Tax Service and the deputy head of the main department of the State Tax Service in the Poltava region. Between 2020 and 2023, the group created a network of over 200 shell companies to facilitate tax minimization schemes.

The fraudulent mechanism included issuing false tax invoices for fictitious transactions with actual enterprises; registering these invoices in the Unified Register of Tax Invoices; and using the fake invoices to reduce actual companies' tax liabilities.

Law enforcers found that the scheme generated fake invoices for goods and services totaling UAH 15 billion, with fraudulent VAT claims exceeding UAH 2.3 billion. The acting head of the Tax Service at the time enabled the scheme's operations, while the Poltava region's official ensured favorable decisions for the involved companies through her role on the invoice registration commission.

As a result, actual enterprises avoided paying UAH 147 million to the state budget.

Law enforcers have formally charged 11 individuals in connection with the case.

MENAFN25102025000193011044ID1110245634



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search