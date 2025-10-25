Enemy Attacks Kyiv With Ballistic Missiles: Fires Break Out, Eight Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A correspondent from Ukrinform reported the explosions in Kyiv.

"In the capital, air defense systems are operating. The enemy is attacking the city with missiles," said the hea of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, urging residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear.

"Explosions in the capital. The city is under ballistic attack," wrote Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegra.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had warned of a possible use of ballistic weapons from the northeast direction.

05:43 – Tkachenko: "As a result of the attack, a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged."

He confirmed that eight Kyiv residents had been injured, while additional information and citizens' reports of possible injuries were still being verified.

05:22 – Klitschko: "Currently, eight people are injured in the capital. Three of them have been hospitalized in city medical facilities."

05:02 – Klitschko: "Already six injured in the capital. Large fires in non-residential buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. All services are working on site."

04:54 – Klitschko: "Four injured in the capital. Two of them have been hospitalized."

04:52 – Tkachenko: "We are recording information about damage in the residential area of the Dniprovskyi district and casualties. Preliminary data indicate broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building."

According to him, four people with minor injuries sought medical assistance.

He added that services were working to eliminate the consequences of the strike, and fires were being localized in several places on the city's left bank.

04:37 – Klitschko: "At the moment, one person is known to have been injured in the Dniprovskyi district. Medics are providing assistance on site."

04:20 – Klitschko: "A call for medics in the Darnytskyi district. According to reports, windows in a residential building were damaged. The team has been dispatched."

04:14 – Tkachenko: "According to preliminary information, fires are being recorded in several locations on the left bank of the city. We are clarifying the details."

04:14 – Klitschko: "Fires in the Darnytskyi and Desnianskyi districts. Preliminary reports indicate non-residential buildings and cars are burning."

04:10 – Klitschko: "Medical teams have been called to the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the city."

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of October 22, a combined Russian attack on Kyiv killed two people and injured 30 others.

