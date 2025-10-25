Ukraine Proposes Expansion Of Emergency Recovery Program With Japan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The announcement was made by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

During a visit to Japan, First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum held over 10 meetings with representatives of the Japanese government, agencies, and businesses-including leadership from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Ukraine's key recovery partners.

“Today, 12 Japanese companies are already operating in Ukraine-restoring infrastructure, supplying equipment, and supporting our communities,” Shkrum noted.

The Ministry is coordinating four phases of the Emergency Recovery Program implemented by JICA, with total support amounting to $700 million. The program covers energy, transport, healthcare, education, water supply, waste management, and humanitarian demining.

Ukraine has proposed expanding the program to include the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, and is requesting additional energy equipment for Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kyiv.

Shkrum also met with Japan's Reconstruction Agency, established after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and Fukushima accident. The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation, exchange expertise, and adapt Japan's recovery model to Ukraine's needs.

“We want to build our own effective Ukrainian recovery system. We have 11 frontline regions that require special attention. I believe that with our Japanese partners, we can achieve this,” Shkrum said.“Six years after the war, Japan began its economic miracle. Within 25 years, it became the world's second-largest economy. Ukraine can do the same-we have the strength, the partners, and the belief.”

As earlier reported, Japan has provided Ukraine with over $12 billion in support since the start of the full-scale invasion, including more than $7 billion in financial and humanitarian aid. Tokyo also contributes through international initiatives like the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) and supports the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, education, and other sectors.

Photo credit: gov