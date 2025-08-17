Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ammunition Depot, Six Russian Occupiers Destroyed In Melitopol Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian intelligence agency said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

"The explosion occurred as an enemy truck carrying personnel entered the occupiers' deployment site in the industrial zone near Proizd Korvatskoho Street in Melitopol," the HUR said.

As a result, at least six Russian occupiers from the naval infantry, as well as the UAV crew of the so-called Kadyrovite Akhmat-Vostok battalion, were eliminated. The exact number of Russian irrecoverable and sanitary losses is being clarified.

The blast also set fire to the ammunition depot, triggering secondary detonations.

The occupiers dispatched four ambulances to the site.

