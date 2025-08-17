Ammunition Depot, Six Russian Occupiers Destroyed In Melitopol Intelligence
"The explosion occurred as an enemy truck carrying personnel entered the occupiers' deployment site in the industrial zone near Proizd Korvatskoho Street in Melitopol," the HUR said.
As a result, at least six Russian occupiers from the naval infantry, as well as the UAV crew of the so-called Kadyrovite Akhmat-Vostok battalion, were eliminated. The exact number of Russian irrecoverable and sanitary losses is being clarified.Read also: Five Akhmat fighters killed in Melitopol minibus explosion – Ukrainian intelligence
The blast also set fire to the ammunition depot, triggering secondary detonations.
The occupiers dispatched four ambulances to the site.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment