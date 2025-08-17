Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Health Ministry Launches Awareness Campaign On Polypharmacy


2025-08-17 06:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Health, represented by the Elderly Health Services Department, launched on Sunday an awareness campaign on the risks of polypharmacy.
The campaign, running from August 17 to 21, aims to raise awareness among the elderly and their caregivers on the importance of safe and balanced medication use.
Events are being held across several venues, starting today at Al-Assima Mall from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm local-time, Monday at the Al-Oyon Polyclinic from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday at Jabriya Health Center from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Activities will proceed Wednesday at Bayan Health Center and conclude on Thursday at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to enhance community awareness on the dangers of multiple medication use, especially among seniors, and to encourage them to regularly review their medications with experts. (end)
