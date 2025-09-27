Russian Auto Giant Avtovaz To Hit Road With Kyrgyz Production In 2026
The project, announced by the investment fund Central Asia Capital, will be based at a new national automobile plant, "Muras," scheduled to launch in 2026, Trend reports.
The ten-year, $30 million localization project outlines a phased approach to increasing production capacity and complexity:
Phase 1 (2026–2030): Large-knock-down (LKD) assembly, with an annual production target of up to 1,500 vehicles.
Phase 2 (until 2035): Transition to medium-knock-down (MKD) assembly, ramping up output to 5,000 cars per year.
Phase 3 (post-2035): Establishment of a full-scale production cycle with an annual capacity exceeding 7,000 vehicles.
Cars produced under the Muras brand will include popular Lada models such as the Granta, Vesta, Largus, Niva, and the upcoming Iskra. The plant will also assemble commercial vehicles and specialized models for the medical and social service sectors, with a starting price point of $10,400.
The initiative has secured governmental support from both Russia and Kyrgyzstan, which will include preferential leasing and loan programs for locally assembled cars. According to Central Asia Capital, the project will also involve the development of a nationwide network of dealerships, service stations, and after-sales infrastructure within Kyrgyzstan.
Looking ahead, the partners plan to begin exporting up to 3,000 vehicles annually by 2031, targeting markets in Central Asia and the Balkans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment