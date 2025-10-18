Dhanteras 2025 On Saturday: What Not To Buy To Avoid Shani Dev's Wrath

Dhanteras 2025: This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October. More than just a day for buying gold, silver, and new utensils, Dhanteras symbolises health, protection, and prosperity. According to scriptures and the Puranas, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari on the morning of Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. Cleaning the home, organising belongings, and purchasing new items on this day are believed to invite positive energy. Dhanteras is also seen as a favourable time for achieving success and stability in business and finances. Beyond material wealth, the day represents mental peace, security, and the beginning of auspicious rituals.

Shani Dev and Iron Items

On Dhanteras, people buy gold, silver, metal items, and new household goods to maintain prosperity and positive energy in their homes. However, many wonder if buying iron items is auspicious and whether it might anger Shani Dev. There are no negative instructions regarding this in the scriptures.

Iron is associated with Shani Dev, and from a scriptural perspective, it symbolizes security and stability. Keeping or buying iron items at home not only provides security and strength but also brings the blessings and protection of Shani Dev. Therefore, buying iron items on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious.

Keep these things in mind

Remember that the intention behind buying iron items on Dhanteras should always be positive. They should be used for home, work, or for security and health. Doing so maintains positive energy in the house and ensures the blessings of Shani Dev.

The morning and afternoon times of Dhanteras are considered especially auspicious, when iron items can be purchased along with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Maintaining cleanliness and order while placing utensils or iron items in the house on this day also brings good results.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.