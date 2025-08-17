403
Zelensky urges for tougher sanctions against Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions on Russia if a three-way summit with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not take place. His remarks followed a Saturday call with Trump, one day after the US leader met with Putin in Alaska without Ukraine’s involvement.
Trump described his discussions with Putin, which focused on ending the Ukraine conflict, as “warm,” adding that the two leaders had “agreed on a lot.” He said the parties were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict but stressed that “Ukraine has to agree” to any peace deal. Trump also confirmed he would attend a potential trilateral summit, saying, “They both want me there, and I’ll be there.” The Kremlin has not confirmed such a meeting, though Putin has indicated a trilateral format is possible, emphasizing that specific “conditions for meeting must be created.”
Zelensky recounted the conversation in a post on X, stating that “sanctions are an effective tool.” He added that they “should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting” or if Russia attempts to evade what he considers “an honest end to the war.”
UK and EU leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday declaring they “stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia” and would continue to reinforce sanctions and economic measures until achieving a “just and lasting peace.”
Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine must be included in all discussions about its future, particularly regarding territorial issues. Trump has suggested a possible “land swap” as part of a potential agreement.
The Ukrainian president also called for security guarantees from Europe and the US. On Friday, Trump stated that Ukraine’s protection would not come “in the form of NATO.” Meanwhile, Moscow maintains that Ukraine must commit to neutrality, remain outside NATO, undergo demilitarization and denazification, and formally recognize the status of newly annexed Russian regions.
