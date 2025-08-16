Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TULM Launches First Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan Railway Route

2025-08-16 07:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 16. OJSC Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center (TULM), the national railway transportation operator, has successfully carried out the first shipment along the Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan route, Trend reports via the company.

The new service operates within the framework of the international transport corridor Europe-Central Asia and represents a further step in expanding large-scale multimodal transportation.

In August, a humanitarian cargo from the United Nations arrived at Turkmenistan's Etrek station in Turkish wagons, where it was reloaded onto CIS-standard wagons and forwarded to the Osh railway station in Kyrgyzstan.

TULM, established by presidential decree in July 2018, is tasked with developing Turkmenistan's transport and logistics system, boosting transit volumes, and providing efficient logistics solutions for transit and export-import cargo.

