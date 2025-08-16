TULM Launches First Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan Railway Route

TULM Launches First Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan Railway Route
The new service operates within the framework of the international transport corridor Europe-Central Asia and represents a further step in expanding large-scale multimodal transportation.
In August, a humanitarian cargo from the United Nations arrived at Turkmenistan's Etrek station in Turkish wagons, where it was reloaded onto CIS-standard wagons and forwarded to the Osh railway station in Kyrgyzstan.
TULM, established by presidential decree in July 2018, is tasked with developing Turkmenistan's transport and logistics system, boosting transit volumes, and providing efficient logistics solutions for transit and export-import cargo.
