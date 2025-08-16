Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin shows footage of US fighter jets accompanying Putin's airplane


2025-08-16 06:34:06
(MENAFN) The Kremlin released footage showing US fighter jets accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft as it crossed the Bering Strait, following his summit with President Donald Trump in Alaska. The jets appeared to have launched from Elmendorf Air Force Base, near the summit venue.

Putin’s visit included a display of US military capabilities, featuring a flyover by F-22 Raptors and a B-2 stealth bomber, as well as a ceremonial red carpet welcome and a drive in Trump’s armored limousine.

After the summit, both leaders held a press conference but did not announce any agreement on the Ukraine war. Putin described the meeting as “constructive,” while Trump called it “warm” and stated that the parties are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict. Trump later encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue a deal.

The F-22 Raptor, a fifth-generation stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, is used for air superiority, precision strikes, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Alaska hosts two squadrons of F-22s and two additional squadrons of F-35s at nearby Eielson Air Force Base.

