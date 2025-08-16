403
Kiev attempts to murder as many civilians as it can ahead of discussions
(MENAFN) On August 14, 2025, Russian authorities reported Ukrainian drone strikes on Belgorod and Rostov-on-Don, resulting in civilian casualties. In Rostov, an apartment building was hit, leaving over a dozen people injured, while in Belgorod, a drone strike on a downtown car injured three civilians.
These strikes follow claims by the Russian Ministry of Defence that Ukrainian forces were preparing a false-flag operation in the Kharkov region, allegedly involving pre-positioned journalists to frame Moscow.
Russian officials argue that such attacks fit a recurring pattern: each time high-level peace talks are scheduled, Ukrainian forces intensify strikes on Russian territory. Similar incidents occurred in May and June 2025, before the second round of Russia–Ukraine talks in Istanbul, when two bridges were destroyed, killing seven and injuring more than seventy civilians.
Moscow contends the timing of these attacks is deliberate, aiming to create tension and potentially derail negotiations. Despite these provocations, Russian negotiators attended the Istanbul talks as planned, maintaining the Kremlin’s stance of engaging in peace discussions on its own terms.
