Two Palestinians Wounded By Settler Gunfire In Occupied West Bank
The incident occurred in the town of al-Mazra'a al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, and in the nearby al-Burj area. Local sources said settlers opened fire on the two young men during an attack on both locations. The victims were transported to the Palestine Medical Complex for treatment.
Separately, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians in the village of Duma, south of Nablus, following raids on their homes. Two others were arrested in the city of Jenin, and one young man was taken from the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah.
Israeli troops also arrested six Palestinians in the Qalqilya governorate and three more during a raid on the town of Yatta, south of Hebron.
Meanwhile, Israeli special forces stormed the city of Jenin and surrounded a residential building near Ibn Sina Hospital. Residents were ordered to evacuate amid live gunfire and drone activity. No arrests were reported.
The Israeli military campaign across the occupied West Bank has intensified sharply since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.
