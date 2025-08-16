403
Virginia Governor Candidates Disagree on Debate Plans
(MENAFN) The two contenders in Virginia’s pivotal race for governor remain at an impasse regarding the timing and location of their debates, according to local media.
This year's election in Virginia, taking place a year after US President Donald Trump secured re-election and embarked on a turbulent second term, is widely viewed as a gauge of public sentiment toward Trump and the Republican Party.
Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, representing the Republican side, accepted CNN's proposal for a fall debate on Wednesday.
She described it as "an opportunity for voters to see the difference between a leader with a clear plan and a career politician who would rather talk around the issues," her campaign spokesperson shared with the press.
However, her Democratic opponent, former US Representative Abigail Spanberger, declined CNN's invitation the following day, as CNN reported.
Her team emphasized a focus on events hosted by media within Virginia.
"We believe that debates about Virginia's future should be rooted in Virginia, produced by Virginia media, and accessible to Virginians across the Commonwealth," explained her campaign manager, who mentioned ongoing discussions with WAVY-TV and Norfolk State University, both situated in southeastern Virginia.
The disagreement arises in one of just two state governor races set for the year after the presidential vote — a contest considered an early indicator of national political trends heading toward the 2027 midterm elections.
