China's Central Bank Pledges Noderate Monetary Support And Market Stability


2025-08-16 01:08:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) outlined its monetary policy stance for the second quarter in a report released Friday, affirming its commitment to a“moderately accommodative” approach while carefully managing the intensity and pace of policy measures, Azernews reports.

The central bank emphasized its focus on maintaining ample liquidity to support economic growth and fostering a favorable financial environment amid ongoing global uncertainties.

“The PBoC will promote a reasonable recovery in prices and ensure they remain at healthy levels,” the report stated.

Additionally, the PBoC pledged to enhance its monetary policy guidance and transmission mechanisms, stabilize market expectations, and firmly address any market behaviors that disrupt orderly financial functioning.

The bank also signaled plans to explore expanded roles for the central bank in macroprudential regulation and financial stability oversight, with a strong emphasis on preventing systemic financial risks and maintaining overall market stability.

