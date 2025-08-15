Souvenir shopping has never been more stylish‭ ‬-‭ ‬from resortcore hotel merch‭, ‬to global brands leaning into the world's hippest destinations‭ ‬-‭ ‬luxury resortwear is having‭ ‬a moment‭.‬

In the period between Talitha Getty in 1960s Marrakech elevating kaftans to couture status‭, ‬and Spanish super-luxe label Loewe's game-changing tie-up with legendary 1970s Ibiza boutique Paula's in 2017‭, ‬resortwear suffered a tendency to naff‭. ‬Think hasty purchases from airport chain stores‭, ‬or market stall souvenirs that only ever make sense in holiday mode‭. ‬I confess to stockpiling tie-dye pieces in Phuket that have never seen the light of day‭ ‬in Dubai‭.‬

Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance

Then‭, ‬eight years ago‭, ‬Loewe teamed up with Paula's to inject the Balearic Island's bohemian energy into its polished luxury‭, ‬introducing the previously uptown chic brand to a whole new audience of aesthetic nomads‭. ‬Nearly a decade on‭, ‬each drop of Loewe Paula's Ibiza sets the style tone for the coming summer‭, ‬proving that raffia‭, ‬pareos‭, ‬and knick-knack frippery can look expensive‭. ‬Which is helpful‭, ‬because these pieces are certainly pricier than anything you'll find at Ibiza's Las Dalias Hippy Market‭.‬

Narrowing fashion's pin drop down even further‭, ‬legacy hotels are increasingly pairing up with fashion‭, ‬lifestyle‭, ‬and beauty brands to create merch that's covetable‭, ‬not cringe‭. ‬Hotel marques‭, ‬some hundreds of years old‭, ‬can read stuffy and staid‭, ‬but marry them with a young‭, ‬hip‭,‬‭ ‬aspirational but accessible independent fashion brand‭, ‬and they're reinvigorated from grand dame to girl-about‭ -‬town‭. ‬For fashion brands‭, ‬the union offers a step up to the kind of experience its customers might desire‭, ‬but not necessarily be able to afford‭ ‬-‭ ‬yet‭. ‬A Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc x Sporty‭ & ‬Rich tank‭, ‬from the third chapter of the collab‭, ‬costs Dh479‭. ‬A night at the Antibes hotel starts from Dh11,500‭ (‬and you'll need to book five of them‭). ‬

Beyond official collabs‭, ‬there are a wealth of destination-inspired buys this season to tell the story of your trip‭, ‬long after‭ ‬you've returned home‭. ‬The best‭, ‬stylish enough to display on a shelf in place of that market stall trinket‭. ‬Here's my pick of city-inspired style souvenirs that semaphore you're tastefully well-travelled‭. ‬

Paris

Step out of bed‭, ‬slip these on‭, ‬and for a blissful moment imagine Paris's fairytale Place Vendôme awaits outside your window‭. ‬From the latest collection birthed by American casualwear brand Frame's collaboration with the iconic Paris Ritz‭, ‬the limited-edition pair of‭ ‬'Late Checkout'‭ ‬slippers promise five-star luxury both on and off‭ ‬vacances‭. ‬For bragging rights outside of the bedroom‭, ‬there's also swimwear‭, ‬cashmere and leather‭ ‬-‭ ‬definitely a level up from a canvas tote and branded baseball cap‭. ‬Between us‭, ‬you don't even need to fly to France to score a piece‭, ‬with much of the collab available via Ounass for delivery to your door‭. ‬Quite literally putting on the Ritz‭.‬

Ibiza

The collision between the party island of Ibiza and the 134-year-old Beirut fine jewellery brand L'Atelier Nawbar is a dazzling match made in heaven‭. ‬Drawing on sun insignia and a vibrant rainbow of sunset shades‭, ‬pieces include pinky rings‭, ‬chokers and bracelets featuring hand-painted enamel and precious stones‭. ‬Think of them as a wear-anywhere reminder to keep the party alive‭.‬

Tokyo

Strictly speaking‭, ‬the pink blossoms on Loewe's sunglasses are daisies‭, ‬but they more than pass as a stylistic homage to Japan's sakura season‭, ‬when the cherry trees blossom‭, ‬blanketing parks in a wash of pink petals‭. ‬So‭, ‬whether you are planning a trip to witness a spring‭ ‬'hanami'‭ ‬cherry blossom festival or simply value a reminder of seeking beauty in the present moment‭, ‬these sunglasses will keep your dopamine levels in full bloom‭. ‬

Japiur

The teardop patterns of paisley have long been associated with Yves Saint Laurent's fascination with India‭, ‬now playing a central role in the spring/summer 2025‭ ‬collection under the creative vision of Anthony Vaccarello as light-as-air blouses‭, ‬maxi skirts and dresses‭. ‬The casually cool‭ ‬'Amalia'‭ ‬bag in silk twill navy paisley incorporates an artisanal jewellery chain featuring the‭ ‬'Cassandre'‭ ‬YSL motif‭, ‬ideal for a winter wander around the Pink City‭. ‬While the cultural history of paisley‭, ‬from ancient Persia to 11th century Kashmir‭, ‬is as swirling as the design itself‭, ‬the motif still effortlessly recalls the urge to travel and is as chic at home or abroad‭.‬

Bali

Escaping to Bali for the final days of summer‭? ‬Pack Dior's Toile de Jouy Palms fan‭, ‬covered in lush jungle motifs‭, ‬to waft the warm Indonesian breeze in style‭. ‬Returning to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay‭, ‬a Dioriviera pop-up is open until the end of August‭, ‬with towering rattan sculptures of elephants‭, ‬giraffes‭, ‬tigers and palm trees for an Insta-goals fusion of fashion and nature‭. ‬There are even Dior pool floats in the infinity pool‭. ‬

Antibes

Cherries from the magical south of France town Antibes are typically harvested in May and June‭, ‬but a piece from Valentino's‭ ‬'Cherryfic'‭ ‬collection will sweeten your day all year round‭. ‬Adorning jacquard raffia bags‭ (‬the best with bohemian fringing‭), ‬charm bracelets‭, ‬swimwear and a bucket hat‭, ‬Valentino's cherry print recalls an enchanting summer idled away on the French Riviera‭. ‬Cherries have also popped up at Louis Vuitton x Murakami this summer‭, ‬proving that one bite and we're smitten‭. ‬

Greek Islands

No need to artificial intelligence-out the crowds from the vista adorning book clutch brand Olympia Le-Tan's heavenly keepsakes‭. ‬Featuring illustrator Madalina Andronic's picture-perfect imagining of a dreamy tablescape overlooking the Aegean Sea‭, ‬the embroidered silk thread and felt appliqué clutch will prove a far more lasting addition to wardrobes than island-market souvenirs that never quite translate to home soil‭. ‬Sold as a numbered limited edition‭, ‬the handcrafted clutch is the antithesis of an iPhone snap‭, ‬engineered with heirloom artistry‭ ‬and imbued with evocative memories of sun-drenched afternoons framed by bougainvillea sweeping over blue doors punctuating whitewashed walls‭. ‬In the words of‭ ‬Mamma Mia‭!‬‭, ‬how can I resist you‭?‬