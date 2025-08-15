Slippers From Paris, Ring From Ibiza: The Perfect Souvenir From Your Summer Vacation
Souvenir shopping has never been more stylish - from resortcore hotel merch, to global brands leaning into the world's hippest destinations - luxury resortwear is having a moment.
In the period between Talitha Getty in 1960s Marrakech elevating kaftans to couture status, and Spanish super-luxe label Loewe's game-changing tie-up with legendary 1970s Ibiza boutique Paula's in 2017, resortwear suffered a tendency to naff. Think hasty purchases from airport chain stores, or market stall souvenirs that only ever make sense in holiday mode. I confess to stockpiling tie-dye pieces in Phuket that have never seen the light of day in Dubai.Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance
Then, eight years ago, Loewe teamed up with Paula's to inject the Balearic Island's bohemian energy into its polished luxury, introducing the previously uptown chic brand to a whole new audience of aesthetic nomads. Nearly a decade on, each drop of Loewe Paula's Ibiza sets the style tone for the coming summer, proving that raffia, pareos, and knick-knack frippery can look expensive. Which is helpful, because these pieces are certainly pricier than anything you'll find at Ibiza's Las Dalias Hippy Market.
Narrowing fashion's pin drop down even further, legacy hotels are increasingly pairing up with fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands to create merch that's covetable, not cringe. Hotel marques, some hundreds of years old, can read stuffy and staid, but marry them with a young, hip, aspirational but accessible independent fashion brand, and they're reinvigorated from grand dame to girl-about -town. For fashion brands, the union offers a step up to the kind of experience its customers might desire, but not necessarily be able to afford - yet. A Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc x Sporty & Rich tank, from the third chapter of the collab, costs Dh479. A night at the Antibes hotel starts from Dh11,500 (and you'll need to book five of them).
Beyond official collabs, there are a wealth of destination-inspired buys this season to tell the story of your trip, long after you've returned home. The best, stylish enough to display on a shelf in place of that market stall trinket. Here's my pick of city-inspired style souvenirs that semaphore you're tastefully well-travelled.
Paris
Step out of bed, slip these on, and for a blissful moment imagine Paris's fairytale Place Vendôme awaits outside your window. From the latest collection birthed by American casualwear brand Frame's collaboration with the iconic Paris Ritz, the limited-edition pair of 'Late Checkout' slippers promise five-star luxury both on and off vacances. For bragging rights outside of the bedroom, there's also swimwear, cashmere and leather - definitely a level up from a canvas tote and branded baseball cap. Between us, you don't even need to fly to France to score a piece, with much of the collab available via Ounass for delivery to your door. Quite literally putting on the Ritz.
Ibiza
The collision between the party island of Ibiza and the 134-year-old Beirut fine jewellery brand L'Atelier Nawbar is a dazzling match made in heaven. Drawing on sun insignia and a vibrant rainbow of sunset shades, pieces include pinky rings, chokers and bracelets featuring hand-painted enamel and precious stones. Think of them as a wear-anywhere reminder to keep the party alive.
Tokyo
Strictly speaking, the pink blossoms on Loewe's sunglasses are daisies, but they more than pass as a stylistic homage to Japan's sakura season, when the cherry trees blossom, blanketing parks in a wash of pink petals. So, whether you are planning a trip to witness a spring 'hanami' cherry blossom festival or simply value a reminder of seeking beauty in the present moment, these sunglasses will keep your dopamine levels in full bloom.
Japiur
The teardop patterns of paisley have long been associated with Yves Saint Laurent's fascination with India, now playing a central role in the spring/summer 2025 collection under the creative vision of Anthony Vaccarello as light-as-air blouses, maxi skirts and dresses. The casually cool 'Amalia' bag in silk twill navy paisley incorporates an artisanal jewellery chain featuring the 'Cassandre' YSL motif, ideal for a winter wander around the Pink City. While the cultural history of paisley, from ancient Persia to 11th century Kashmir, is as swirling as the design itself, the motif still effortlessly recalls the urge to travel and is as chic at home or abroad.
Bali
Escaping to Bali for the final days of summer? Pack Dior's Toile de Jouy Palms fan, covered in lush jungle motifs, to waft the warm Indonesian breeze in style. Returning to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, a Dioriviera pop-up is open until the end of August, with towering rattan sculptures of elephants, giraffes, tigers and palm trees for an Insta-goals fusion of fashion and nature. There are even Dior pool floats in the infinity pool.
Antibes
Cherries from the magical south of France town Antibes are typically harvested in May and June, but a piece from Valentino's 'Cherryfic' collection will sweeten your day all year round. Adorning jacquard raffia bags (the best with bohemian fringing), charm bracelets, swimwear and a bucket hat, Valentino's cherry print recalls an enchanting summer idled away on the French Riviera. Cherries have also popped up at Louis Vuitton x Murakami this summer, proving that one bite and we're smitten. Greek Islands
No need to artificial intelligence-out the crowds from the vista adorning book clutch brand Olympia Le-Tan's heavenly keepsakes. Featuring illustrator Madalina Andronic's picture-perfect imagining of a dreamy tablescape overlooking the Aegean Sea, the embroidered silk thread and felt appliqué clutch will prove a far more lasting addition to wardrobes than island-market souvenirs that never quite translate to home soil. Sold as a numbered limited edition, the handcrafted clutch is the antithesis of an iPhone snap, engineered with heirloom artistry and imbued with evocative memories of sun-drenched afternoons framed by bougainvillea sweeping over blue doors punctuating whitewashed walls. In the words of Mamma Mia!, how can I resist you?
