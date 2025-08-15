Max Finale Brings Eternamax Eternatus To Pokémon GO Locachange Offers 37% Discount For Global Trainers

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale will take place on August 23–24, marking the grand conclusion of this year's Pokémon GO Fest season, says LocaChange , a trusted professional virtual location solution. The highly anticipated event features the first-ever appearance of Eternatus in its Eternamax form, challenging Trainers worldwide with some of the most epic Max Battles in the game's history.







To help players participate from anywhere, LocaChange is offering an exclusive 37% off promotion code - MAXFINALE - valid for a limited time.

ETERNAMAX ETERNATUS HEADLINES THE MAX FINALE

Eternamax Eternatus will dominate Power Spots during the event, rewarding victorious Trainers with significant amounts of Eternatus Candy and XL Candy . Additional event boosts include:



Increased Power Spot spawns

Higher Max Particle limits No remote raid restrictions

EVENT SCHEDULE AND HIGHLIGHTS



Dark Skies Prelude: August 18–22 – Accumulate GO Points ahead of the Finale weekend. Max Finale Weekend: August 23–24, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. local time – Eternamax Eternatus raids, exclusive rewards, and event-specific Timed Research.

GO PASS OPTIONS:

Free Pass: Encounter Eternatus, collect Max Particles, and receive core rewards.

Deluxe Pass: Increased shiny Gigantamax odds, exclusive avatar gear, and extra raid opportunities.

Timed Research Code: GOFESTMAX – Redeem for a Gigantamax Pokémon (Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon) with a seasonal background.

In-Person Celebrations: Special gatherings in Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco.

LOCACHANGE ENABLES GLOBAL PARTICIPATION

LocaChange ensures Trainers can join Max Finale from anywhere, offering:

Instant teleportation to global raid locations and Power Spots

Real-time event maps for rare spawns and raid coordination

Instant license delivery , lifetime updates , and 24/7 customer support

The exclusive promotion code MAXFINALE delivers 37% off all plans . Offer ends in 10 days.

Don't miss Pokémon GO's biggest event of the year. Join Max Finale from anywhere with LocaChange and secure your exclusive discount before it's gone.

For full details, visit: pricing/

ABOUT LOCACHANGE

LocaChange is a trusted professional virtual location solution that supports a variety of LBS applications and AR gaming experiences. Whether helping players attend global in-game events, assisting with location-based research, or enabling unique navigation simulations, LocaChange provides safe, flexible, and reliable location control. With instant license delivery, free lifetime updates, and round-the-clock customer service, LocaChange empowers users to explore the world without boundaries. .

