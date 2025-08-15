Max Finale Brings Eternamax Eternatus To Pokémon GO Locachange Offers 37% Discount For Global Trainers

Max Finale Brings Eternamax Eternatus To Pokémon GO Locachange Offers 37% Discount For Global Trainers
Image caption: LocaChange is a trusted professional virtual location solution.
To help players participate from anywhere, LocaChange is offering an exclusive 37% off promotion code - MAXFINALE - valid for a limited time.
ETERNAMAX ETERNATUS HEADLINES THE MAX FINALE
Eternamax Eternatus will dominate Power Spots during the event, rewarding victorious Trainers with significant amounts of Eternatus Candy and XL Candy . Additional event boosts include:
Increased Power Spot spawns
Higher Max Particle limits
No remote raid restrictions
EVENT SCHEDULE AND HIGHLIGHTS
Dark Skies Prelude: August 18–22 – Accumulate GO Points ahead of the Finale weekend.
Max Finale Weekend: August 23–24, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. local time – Eternamax Eternatus raids, exclusive rewards, and event-specific Timed Research.
GO PASS OPTIONS:
Free Pass: Encounter Eternatus, collect Max Particles, and receive core rewards.
Deluxe Pass: Increased shiny Gigantamax odds, exclusive avatar gear, and extra raid opportunities.
Timed Research Code: GOFESTMAX – Redeem for a Gigantamax Pokémon (Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon) with a seasonal background.
In-Person Celebrations: Special gatherings in Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco.
LOCACHANGE ENABLES GLOBAL PARTICIPATION
LocaChange ensures Trainers can join Max Finale from anywhere, offering:
Instant teleportation to global raid locations and Power Spots
Real-time event maps for rare spawns and raid coordination
Instant license delivery , lifetime updates , and 24/7 customer support
The exclusive promotion code MAXFINALE delivers 37% off all plans . Offer ends in 10 days.
Don't miss Pokémon GO's biggest event of the year. Join Max Finale from anywhere with LocaChange and secure your exclusive discount before it's gone.
For full details, visit: pricing/
ABOUT LOCACHANGE
LocaChange is a trusted professional virtual location solution that supports a variety of LBS applications and AR gaming experiences. Whether helping players attend global in-game events, assisting with location-based research, or enabling unique navigation simulations, LocaChange provides safe, flexible, and reliable location control. With instant license delivery, free lifetime updates, and round-the-clock customer service, LocaChange empowers users to explore the world without boundaries. .
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
Phillip Willams
LOCACHANGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
company/contact-us/
News Source: LOCACHANGE TECHNOLOGY CO. LIMITED
