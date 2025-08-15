Federal Reserve Board Announces It Will Sunset Its Novel Activities Supervision Program And Return To Monitoring Banks' Novel Activities Through The Normal Supervisory Process

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it will sunset its novel activities supervision program and return to monitoring banks' novel activities through the normal supervisory process.

Since the Board started its program to supervise certain crypto and fintech activities in banks, the Board has strengthened its understanding of those activities, related risks, and bank risk management practices. As a result, the Board is integrating that knowledge and the supervision of those activities back into the standard supervisory process and is rescinding its 2023 supervisory letter creating the program.

