Certified CME LLC Launches Cosmetic Training Courses In Aesthetic Medicine
Attendees gathered around patient table observing live procedure
Southern Medical Association designates this live activity for a maximum of 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Southern Medical Association and Certified CME. The Southern Medical Association is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
Injectable training in action
- Enhance Skills with 6 Lasers & Energy-Based Devices. Go to for the agenda Become a qualified injector & Learn PDO Threads Insertion Techniques Spanning IPL, Micro-Needling w/RF, Fractional CO2, 1060nm Diode, LP Nd:YAG 1064nm, Pico and Q-Switched Lasers
2 Part Format – Recording & Hands-On Preceptorship Certification Program
Part 1: 7 hour recording of an Expert-led Aesthetics Lecture & Live Demonstrations emailed to the participant.
Live Recording: Prior to September 6, 2025, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:
- Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types Laser Physics and Safety Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments IPL Live Patient Demonstrations 1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments Body Contouring RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening RF Live Patient Demonstrations CO2 - Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology Vaginal Restoration - Atrophic Vaginitis Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus) Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser (Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite) Live Patient Demonstrations Microdermabrasion Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques Live Patient Demonstrations Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers Live Patient Demonstrations Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques
Treating sun damage successfully
Part 2: Hands-On Preceptorship: On September 6, 2025, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.
Attendees are able to bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.
The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting . Tuition is $1049. To register or for any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888(263).1113 or go to .
Tuition includes:
- Recorded Didactic Session Recorded Live Demonstrations Certificate of Attendance Certification in Aesthetics Hands-On Preceptorship Neurotoxins & Threads 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM
About Certified CME:
Certified CME promotes the advancement of knowledge, skills, and excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine through education, training, and collaboration. They welcome doctors, nurses, and P.A.s of all specialties to attend their training.
Their mission is to provide honest, trustworthy, professional training courses for clinicians seeking to learn aesthetic medicine with the utmost integrity and free of bias and commercial influence.
