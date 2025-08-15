White House Announces Delegation For Alaska Talks With Russia Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

The U.S. delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, CIA director John Ratcliffe, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

Before departing for Alaska to meet with Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social: "High stakes!!!"

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is set for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

It is expected that Trump and Putin will first hold a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by a broader format session with their delegations. The summit is scheduled to conclude with a joint press conference by the two leaders.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on August 14 that the stance of Ukraine and its partners on the path to peace is principle and clear: it cannot be defined without Ukraine, and negotiations can only be productive after a ceasefire is achieved.

