Meyers Manx And Tuthill Debut The LFG At The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

A new era in luxury off-road adventure, launching with six years of curated global driving experiences

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week, Meyers Manx , the legendary creator of the original fiberglass dune buggy, and world-renowned rally specialists Tuthill unveiled the LFG, a limited-production off-road performance machine set to redefine the spirit of recreational driving.

Only 100 examples of the LFG will be built, each offering owners exclusive access to six years of meticulously planned driving adventures across the globe. The journey begins in 2027 with the inaugural LFG Baja Tour, marking the 50th anniversary of Meyers Manx's historic victory in the first Mexican 1000 (now the Baja 1000).

Designed for those who crave both comfort and capability, the LFG merges cutting-edge engineering with a playful, adventurous spirit. Underneath its carbon fiber body and ROPS (Roll Over Protection Structure) lies a choice of high-performance engines - including a 4-valve variant derived from Tuthill's celebrated "K" - paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox and 4WD featuring front, center, and rear limited-slip differentials.

Twin five-way adjustable dampers with hydraulic bump stops, and BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres ensure the LFG is equally at home crossing desert dunes or carving through rugged mountain trails. Inside, a bespoke, climate-controlled cabin offers comfort on long hauls, while an Inconel exhaust, integrated GPS, and long-range fuel tank prepare the vehicle for journeys well beyond the beaten path. In moments, the enclosed cockpit can transform into an open-air buggy, letting drivers and passengers fully embrace the elements.

"This project started as a dream between my long-time pal Richard and me, both in constant pursuit of the ultimate expression of freedom and performance," said Phillip Sarofim, Founder and CEO of Trousdale Ventures and Chairman of the Board at Meyers Manx. "We imagined the perfect Meyers Manx, brought Freeman Thomas on board to infuse his design brilliance, and merged it with Tuthill's engineering mastery. The result is raw, visceral, novel, and totally uncompromising. We call it LFG for a reason."

"It's fairly well known that I love experiences, I love the effect it has on those that join us wherever we go," said Richard Tuthill, Director at Tuthill. "This, however, is slightly different. We are not necessarily bringing the stopwatch with us on these trips. I want to take people to see the most amazing parts of the world. I have been super lucky to see some life-changing scenery whilst Rallying, the memories I have as a result are immeasurable. These things change you. I think for the better. We crave experiences that we can look back on for the rest of our lives. We now have an amazing car to help us to create these in a unique way. The car looks fun, mischievous, it has a character that I have genuinely never seen or felt. BUT underneath it's PROPER – could we go to the moon and back in it? Probably yes, it has the capability to go wherever we point it, and we can do it safely and comfortably. In 2 minutes, it transforms from a fully air-conditioned enclosed cabin to a doorless buggy where the wind provides the air that helps us smile. It's very special. I can't wait to get started, please join in – LFG."

About Meyers Manx

Founded in 1964 by Bruce Meyers, Meyers Manx is the creator of the original fiberglass dune buggy - an enduring symbol of freedom, adventure, and off-road performance. The brand blends innovation with heritage, inspiring generations of adventurers worldwide. Today, Meyers Manx continues to pioneer the future of recreational and off-road vehicles through a fusion of timeless design and modern engineering.

About Tuthill

Tuthill is a family-owned business based in Oxfordshire, UK, with over 50 years of success in rallying and racing. Known for building high-performance vehicles for both tarmac and off-road terrain, the company's legacy began with Francis Tuthill's participation in the 1977 London to Sydney Marathon. Now under second-generation leadership, Tuthill continues to deliver reliability, competitiveness, and desirability through motorsport and road car programs, including the acclaimed Tuthill K and GT ONE.

