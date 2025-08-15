Chuji By Atsushi Murakami Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Chuji

Innovative Retail Space Design Recognized for Sustainable Material Use and Unique Sensory Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Chuji by Atsushi Murakami as the winner of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the design of Chuji, a retail space located in Tokyo, Japan.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that showcase ingenuity, functionality, and alignment with current trends, the award sets a benchmark for excellence in the field. Chuji's recognition underscores its potential to inspire and influence future retail space designs, offering practical benefits to users and the industry alike.Chuji stands out for its ingenious use of readily available materials, which allowed for cost-effective construction without compromising on originality and aesthetics. The design incorporates used tea leaves, dried and mixed into the plastering materials, resulting in a unique finish that engages the senses of sight, touch, and smell. The curved seating area posed a challenge, but Atsushi Murakami cleverly designed a single-legged table that appears to float, creating a mysterious and captivating space.The Bronze A' Design Award for Chuji serves as a testament to Atsushi Murakami's dedication to pushing the boundaries of retail space design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and encourage the exploration of sustainable materials and innovative sensory experiences in interior design. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence and creating spaces that enhance the user experience while promoting environmental consciousness.Interested parties may learn more about Chuji and its award-winning design at:About design Chill-out inc.Design chill-out inc. is a design company in Tokyo, Japan, that mainly does architectural design, interior design, and furniture design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and thoughtful development, showcasing a skillful blend of form and function. The award highlights the designer's ability to innovate through the use of materials and technology, offering solutions that enhance quality of life. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practices, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management skills, and safety considerations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the award is now in its 17th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested individuals can explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

