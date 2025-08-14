Independence Day 2025: Timeline Of Indian Freedom Movement From 1885 To 1947

On this Independence Day, India's struggle for freedom indeed lasted for over six decades, during which mass movements and political negotiations were witnessed. Many sacrifices were made by aspirant freedom fighters. Here is complete chronological detail starting from the formation of the Indian National Congress to India's independence in 1947.

Timeline of Indian Freedom Movement from 1885 to 1947:

1885 – Formation of the Indian National Congress

Initiated by Allan Octavian Hume with Indian leaders.

Its objective was to develop a political platform for Indians to be able to demand of the British.

In the beginning it worked through petitions and discussions.

1905 – Partition of Bengal and Swadeshi Movement

Lord Curzon partitioned Bengal on entirely administrative grounds; however, it was treated as a means of dividing the people against each other.

The Swadeshi Movement was started as a reaction: a boycott of British goods and publicity for Indian products.

It fastened the growth of nationalism.

1915 – Return of Mahatma Gandhi to India

Gandhi came back from South Africa and very soon became one of the leading figures in the freedom struggle.

Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) was what he preached.

1919 – Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

On 13 April 1919, General Dyer ordered troops to fire on a peaceful gathering at Amritsar.

More than 1,000 people died as a result of this incident, provoking an outburst of anger throughout the country.

1920-22 Non-cooperation Movement.

These movements were introduced by Gandhi to boycott British institutions, schools, courts, and goods.

Post Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, violence spurred in the movement, ending it.

1930 - Civil Resistance Movement and the Salt March

Gandhi organized the Dandi march to violate the monopoly imposed by the British on salt.

Civil disobedience reached every corner of the country's towns with tax boycotts and the refusal of British goods.

1935 – Government of India Act

Extended provincial autonomy and broadened the franchise base.

However, full independence was still denied.

1942 - Quit India Movement

Gandhi launched the movement on August 8, 1942, which called for an immediate withdrawal of British rule.

Leaders were arrested, but demonstrations and strikes continued over most of the nation.

1946 – Cabinet Mission Plan

British government sent a delegation to discuss India's independence and partition that can be possible.

Political negotiation intensified between Congress, Muslim League, and British officials.

1947- Partition and Independence

On 15 August 1947, India became free.

The subcontinent was divided into India and Pakistan with heavy migration and riot. This day is celebrated as Independence Day.

Legacy of the Freedom Struggle

Yet, not merely a political struggle, the Indian Freedom Movement of 1885 to 1947 was a social revolution. It did encompass the people of different religions, languages, and regions into one goal-the common quest for control over one's destiny. Sacrifices of leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many others produced a foundation for modern India.