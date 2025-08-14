Data Watts Partners Inc. Follow-On Release: Strategic Significance Of Agilitas Advisory Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, would like to articulate further details regarding the acquisition of("Agilitas").

Through the acquisition of Agilitas Advisory as a wholly-owned subsidiary, Data Watts retains previously outsourced advisory fee value, aligns incentives across its investment lifecycle, and deepens its in-house expertise in investment discovery, execution and monetization. This vertical integration enhances scalability of operations without incurring recurring external fees, potentially improving margins and accelerating time-to-value for investments.

Shareholders benefit from greater alignment with investment outcomes, as advisory profits are now consolidated. This also reduces reliance on third-party consultants and strengthens oversight and intellectual property control.

Agilitas is a global consulting practice boasting deep experience in search intelligence, enhanced due diligence and monetization support tailored to early-stage ventures. Led by Ron Loborec, a former Deloitte senior partner with leadership in energy, infrastructure and data markets across Australia and Canada.

Agilitas specializes in:



Search intelligence; identifying high-potential early-stage companies across energy, AI, resources, robotics and clean tech.

Strategic due diligence; performing rigorous assessment of target companies, mitigating risk, validating technology and market fit. Monetization consulting; helping portfolio companies scale, extract value, and prepare for subsequent capital raises, licensing or M&A.

"The expertise Agilitas brings to Data Watts addresses common challenges in venture investing: discovering quality deal flow, identifying concerns before investment, and fast-tracking commercialization to generate returns. For us it's a complete game changer and will start to drive our overall performance," stated Patrick Collins, company President.

Ron Loborec will remain as Managing Partner of Agilitas, steering global expansion and ensuring continuity of leadership and client relationships. His proven leadership at Deloitte and experience managing over CAD $800 million in strategic consulting acquisitions enhances Data Watts' advisory bench.

Agilitas' existing consulting clients and internal mandates will seamlessly transition under the Data Watts umbrella, preserving institutional knowledge and momentum.

The integration supports Data Watts' broader vision to lead the emerging Data Watts Economy, where demand for clean, reliable wattage (particularly nuclear and SMR) meets AI-driven data consumption and deep tech trends. With advisory, scouting, diligence and monetization united, Data Watts is better positioned to scale opportunistically, mitigate investment risks, and capture value throughout its investment lifecycle. Shareholders can expect a leaner, more capable platform that increasingly captures value from sourcing through exit.

The company will issue 1,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 transferable performance warrants on a 5-year term. Specific details of the share issuances and timing will be outlined in the forthcoming definitive agreement.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

For more information, please visit: