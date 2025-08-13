Ron Simon & Associates Files First Raw Milk Lawsuit Against Keely Farms Dairy In Florida After Toddler Falls Ill And Mom Loses 20-Week Old Fetus Due To Food Poisoning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The lawsuit comes as the Florida Department of Health reports an E. coli and campylobacter outbreak of human illnesses linked to raw milk from Keely Farms Dairy in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Exposure to the raw milk has sickened at least 21 victims since January 2025. Six children under the age of 10 have been infected and seven victims have been hospitalized. At least two cases have developed severe complications.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Rachel Maddox, who was 20 weeks pregnant, and her 2-year-old son, who both became severely ill after consuming Keely Farms Dairy raw milk. Her son was the first to become sick, developing nausea, fever, diarrhea, abdomen pain, chills, and dehydration. He was hospitalized for 10 days. Rachel also became ill with similar symptoms, developed sepsis, and tragically lost her unborn child. She was hospitalized for 19 days.

Both Rachel and her son tested positive for the strain of campylobacter linked to contaminated Keely Farms Dairy raw milk.

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Notably, it is illegal to sell raw milk in Florida for human consumption. In addition, the raw milk Mrs. Maddox purchased had no warning concerning the potential for bacterial contamination.

Ron Simon, a world-renowned food safety lawyer who represents several of the outbreak victims so far, today issued the following statement:

"Those who produce and sell raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products know the extreme risk of bacterial infection to those who consume it, and have a duty to follow strict sanitary guidelines to prevent contamination. They also have a duty to fully warn their customers of the inherent risks of consuming raw milk. Keely Farms Dairy met neither of these requirements, and this outbreak is the result.

Through this lawsuit and others, we will obtain just and fair compensation for each of our clients, determine exactly how this tragedy occurred and what Keely Farms Dairy should have done to prevent it, and ensure that this never happens again."

