Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Z Fold7 And Z Flip7 In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a strategic partnership with Dohatna Innovative Distribution, Samsung Electronics Qatar launched its latest flagship devices the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch 8 Series - at an exclusive unveiling held at the Samsung Experience Store in Katara Cultural Village on July 24, 2025.

The event marked a major milestone in foldable technology, setting new benchmarks in design, performance, and user experience.

The grand ceremony was attended by key leadership from both organisations, including the Managing Director of Samsung Gulf Electronics Qatar, Hongseok Lee; GCC Mobile Experience Business Manager, Sonny Yeum; and Country Manager – Samsung Gulf Electronics, Nandagopal.

Representing Dohatna were Chief Operating Officer, Sébastien Farhat; Division Manager, Azhar Baksh; and Business Manager, Deepak Jayaram and other members from Dohatna Samsung team.

Together, they welcomed a distinguished audience of media representatives, influencers, and industry professionals who witnessed firsthand the future of mobile innovation. Speaking at the inauguration, Lee lamented that the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 redefined what's possible with mobile technology.

“We are proud to introduce devices that are not only aesthetically refined but also engineered for powerful productivity and immersive user experiences.

“Qatar remains a key market for Samsung, and we are thrilled to bring the latest in foldable technology to our consumers here,” he said.

Farhat echoed the sentiment, stating,“Our collaboration with Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge products to the Qatari market. The launch of Fold 7 being one of the slimmest Fold devices in present times, coupled with the notion that it gives the feel of a 'S' series in a foldable device is an outstanding offering from Samsung to consumers. The enthusiasm and engagement we've seen today affirm the strong appetite for premium innovation.”

With enhanced multitasking capabilities, improved durability, and sleeker, more ergonomic designs, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 build upon Samsung's legacy of pioneering form factors and pushing the boundaries of mobile engineering.

As the evening concluded, it was evident that Samsung's latest offerings are set to lead the charge in shaping the next era of mobile experiences.