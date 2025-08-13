403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Erupts at South African Home Affairs office in Germiston
(MENAFN) A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the South African Department of Home Affairs office in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, as authorities conducted an eviction at nearby low-cost housing reportedly occupied illegally.
The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed the blaze started during the eviction effort. The Disaster and Emergency Management Service swiftly contained the fire, which affected the second floor of the two-story building, preventing it from spreading further.
"Firefighters were forced to make entry to locked areas to secure the premises. No injuries have been reported at this time," stated Phakamile Mbengashe, head of communication, marketing, and tourism for the City of Ekurhuleni.
The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, though arson is suspected. A thorough investigation will begin once the scene is fully secured.
Mbengashe urged the public to stay calm, stressing that any grievances should be expressed through peaceful and legal means, particularly as the fire is thought to have been ignited by protesters evicted from the adjacent housing complex.
Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber acknowledged the fire on X, South Africa’s social media platform, stating that authorities are collaborating with police to collect evidence aimed at securing the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed the blaze started during the eviction effort. The Disaster and Emergency Management Service swiftly contained the fire, which affected the second floor of the two-story building, preventing it from spreading further.
"Firefighters were forced to make entry to locked areas to secure the premises. No injuries have been reported at this time," stated Phakamile Mbengashe, head of communication, marketing, and tourism for the City of Ekurhuleni.
The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, though arson is suspected. A thorough investigation will begin once the scene is fully secured.
Mbengashe urged the public to stay calm, stressing that any grievances should be expressed through peaceful and legal means, particularly as the fire is thought to have been ignited by protesters evicted from the adjacent housing complex.
Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber acknowledged the fire on X, South Africa’s social media platform, stating that authorities are collaborating with police to collect evidence aimed at securing the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment