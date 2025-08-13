Planet Classroom & Voiceamerica Launch Podcast: Net Zero Speaks To Columbia Climate School's Alexis Abramson

In this podcast adaptation of the popular Net Zero Speaks video series, host Sahil Soni, youth climate advocate with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, speaks with Dr. Alexis Abramson, Dean of the Columbia Climate School and an internationally recognized leader in sustainable energy and climate technology.

The episode highlights bold strategies to accelerate climate action-ranging from AI-driven energy solutions and interdisciplinary education to clean tech entrepreneurship and equitable energy access.

Podcast Highlights Include:

Interdisciplinary Climate Education:

"The Climate School is a new paradigm for higher education," says Abramson. "It brings together engineering, science, policy, business, and public health to train climate problem-solvers."

AI-Powered Climate Solutions:

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the clean energy transition. "If we can turn dumb buildings into smart buildings, you can save 20–30% energy right off the bat," notes Abramson.

Equity in STEM and Energy Access:

"Everyone should feel they can come to school or work as their true selves," she says, emphasizing the need for diverse voices and expanding energy access to underserved communities worldwide.

Climate Entrepreneurship:

Drawing on experience with Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Dartmouth, Abramson champions innovation ecosystems and youth-led ventures as key to scaling climate solutions.

Why This Matters:

"Youth have a powerful role to play," says host Sahil Soni. "Dr. Abramson's message of inclusive innovation, smart technology, and climate entrepreneurship offers a roadmap for our generation to lead."

