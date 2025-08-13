Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-13 03:00:34
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged increased pressure on Russia as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Speaking after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, Kallas emphasized transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and measures to prevent future Russian aggression in Europe.

She highlighted ongoing EU efforts, including additional sanctions on Russia, increased military aid to Ukraine, and financial and accession support for Kiev. Kallas’ remarks aligned with a joint statement from leaders of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Russia dismissed the EU statement as a “Nazi-style pamphlet,” with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticizing its failure to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that any lasting peace must address the conflict’s underlying causes, a point reinforced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who contrasted US engagement on the issue with Europe’s approach.

