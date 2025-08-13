403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kallas strongly advices ‘pressure on Russia’ before Putin-Trump discussions
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged increased pressure on Russia as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Speaking after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, Kallas emphasized transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and measures to prevent future Russian aggression in Europe.
She highlighted ongoing EU efforts, including additional sanctions on Russia, increased military aid to Ukraine, and financial and accession support for Kiev. Kallas’ remarks aligned with a joint statement from leaders of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Russia dismissed the EU statement as a “Nazi-style pamphlet,” with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticizing its failure to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that any lasting peace must address the conflict’s underlying causes, a point reinforced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who contrasted US engagement on the issue with Europe’s approach.
She highlighted ongoing EU efforts, including additional sanctions on Russia, increased military aid to Ukraine, and financial and accession support for Kiev. Kallas’ remarks aligned with a joint statement from leaders of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Russia dismissed the EU statement as a “Nazi-style pamphlet,” with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticizing its failure to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that any lasting peace must address the conflict’s underlying causes, a point reinforced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who contrasted US engagement on the issue with Europe’s approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment