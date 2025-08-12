Rakhi Butani Encourages Everyday Rituals For Emotional Wellness

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rakhi Butani, Matawan, NJ, USA advocate shares personal journey through skincare, cooking, and astrology to inspire balance in daily life

Following her recent feature interview,“Charting Balance: A Conversation with Rakhi Butani,” wellness advocate Rakhi Butani is encouraging people to look beyond trends and explore simple, personal rituals that support emotional and mental wellbeing.

From skincare routines and traditional recipes to reading birth charts, Butani's message is clear: meaningful self-care doesn't require perfection-only presence.

“You don't need to overhaul your life. Just follow your curiosity and see where it leads,” Butani says in the Q&A.“Whether it's making a meal from your childhood or understanding your birth chart, small rituals keep us connected-to ourselves and to others.”

A Rising Need for Routine in Stressful Times

With stress levels rising globally, small, personal rituals are more important than ever:



According to the American Psychological Association, 76% of adults report health impacts from stress.

A 2024 Harvard Health study found that daily routines, such as cooking or skincare, reduced symptoms of anxiety by up to 32%. The Global Wellness Institute reports a 42% increase in people seeking“ritual-based wellness” since 2020.

Butani's approach blends modern curiosity with cultural grounding-experimenting with skincare ingredients, recreating Sindhi family dishes, and studying Vedic astrology.

“It's not about chasing trends,” she says.“It's about knowing what nourishes you-and giving yourself permission to honour that.”

Wellness Without Perfection

Rather than selling a one-size-fits-all lifestyle, Butani offers something different: self-awareness.

“I don't have a five-year plan,” she admits.“I have a mindset. As long as I'm growing and finding calm in the process, I know I'm doing something right.”

In her interview, Butani discusses experimenting with natural oils, exploring planetary cycles, and volunteering with NJ Special Olympics and Lasagna Love-highlighting how service can be part of self-care too.

“Helping others feel seen is a form of healing,” she adds.“It reminds you that you're not alone.”

Build Your Own Rituals

Rather than promoting a specific product or service, Butani encourages others to:



Start small: Try a skincare routine or learn a recipe from your heritage

Stay curious: Explore astrology, herbal remedies, or cooking traditions

Reflect often: Ask yourself what feels nourishing and what doesn't Share and connect: Teach what you've learned or volunteer in your community

“You don't have to be an expert to begin,” Butani says.“You just have to start.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Rakhi Butani

Rakhi Butani is a wellness advocate based in New Jersey. Her personal journey explores the intersection of skincare, cooking, and Vedic astrology as tools for balance and self-understanding. She volunteers with NJ Special Olympics and Lasagna Love and encourages others to explore creative self-care in everyday life.

Contact:

...