Air Brake System Market To Reach USD 10.01 Billion By 2030 Strong Growth Driven By Regulatory Pressure, ADAS Integration, And Electrification Trends Mordor Intelligence

"Air Brake System Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Air Brake systems Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction

According to a 2025 report, the Air Brake systems market is projected to grow from USD 6.28 billion in 2025 to USD 10.01 billion by 2030.

The air brake system market focuses on braking mechanisms that use compressed air to apply pressure to brake pads, commonly used in heavy commercial vehicles, buses, and trains. These systems are valued for their reliability, safety, and ability to operate effectively under demanding load conditions

Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Electropneumatic Brake Systems: These systems combine pneumatic braking with electronic control for faster response and better integration with vehicle safety features. They are gaining traction in heavy-duty trucks and buses due to improved performance and compatibility with electric and hybrid vehicles.

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): The increasing use of automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control is driving demand for air brake systems with electronic control units (ECUs) and sensors.

Aftermarket Growth Driven by Fleet Modernization: While OEM installations dominate, the aftermarket is growing quickly as fleet operators retrofit older vehicles with advanced braking components to meet new safety regulations.

Component Shift Toward ECUs and Sensors: Beyond traditional compressors and brake chambers, the market is seeing rapid growth in smart components that enhance precision and diagnostics.

Geographic Expansion in Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific leads in market share, but Africa is witnessing the fastest growth rate due to increasing infrastructure investment and commercial vehicle adoption.

Market Segmentation

By Brake Type

Drum Air Brake – Widely used in commercial vehicles, particularly in heavy-duty applications, drum brakes operate by pressing brake shoes against the inside of a drum to slow or stop the wheel. They are known for high load-bearing capacity, long service life, and lower maintenance costs, making them a preferred choice in markets prioritizing cost efficiency over weight savings.

Disc Air Brake – Uses calipers to press brake pads against a rotor, providing faster heat dissipation and more consistent braking under repeated use. Popular in regions with stringent safety regulations, disc brakes are increasingly adopted in buses and heavy-duty trucks for better performance in high-speed and long-haul operations.

Hybrid Drum-Disc Systems – Combines the cost advantages of drum brakes on certain axles with the performance benefits of disc brakes on others. This configuration is common in vehicles requiring balanced performance and cost optimization, such as regional delivery trucks and coaches.

Electropneumatic (E-PBS) – Integrates pneumatic braking with electronic control for quicker response, improved modulation, and compatibility with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). E-PBS supports features like automatic emergency braking and is particularly suited for modern heavy-duty trucks and electric or hybrid commercial vehicles.

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) – Includes vans and light trucks used extensively in logistics and last-mile delivery. The segment's large production volumes and urban operation requirements drive steady demand for compact, reliable air brake systems.

Medium-Duty Trucks – Used in regional freight transport, construction, and municipal services. These trucks require robust braking systems capable of handling varied loads while maintaining maneuverability in urban and rural environments.

Heavy-Duty Trucks – A key growth segment driven by long-haul transport, heavy freight movement, and increasing enforcement of safety standards. Air brake systems in these vehicles must deliver high stopping power and stability under full load conditions.

Buses & Coaches – High passenger safety requirements and frequent stop-and-go operations in urban and intercity routes make reliable air braking essential. Many fleets are upgrading to disc or electropneumatic brakes for improved performance and regulatory compliance.

Off-Highway & Mining Trucks – Operate in harsh environments and carry extremely heavy loads. Air brake systems for this segment are specially engineered for durability, high torque capacity, and reliable operation under extreme conditions.

By Component

Compressor – Generates compressed air to power the brake system. Its performance directly affects braking reliability, especially in heavy-duty and long-haul applications.

Governor & Valves – Maintain and regulate the air pressure within the system. Precision and durability are critical to ensure safe and consistent brake application.

Storage Tank – Stores compressed air for immediate use during braking. Adequate capacity and corrosion resistance are essential for operational safety.

Slack Adjuster – Automatically adjusts the brake shoe clearance, ensuring optimal brake performance and extending component life.

Brake Chamber – Converts air pressure into mechanical force to actuate the brakes. Its reliability is vital for consistent braking under all load conditions.

Electronic Control Unit (ECU) & Sensors – Core to modern braking systems, enabling integration with ADAS, automated diagnostics, and precise modulation for safer and more efficient operation.

By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) – Represents the largest market share as most new commercial vehicles come with integrated air brake systems designed for specific vehicle configurations and safety standards.

Aftermarket – The fastest-growing segment, driven by fleet modernization, retrofits for regulatory compliance, and the replacement of worn or outdated components. The complexity of modern braking systems is also boosting demand for professional aftermarket services.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific – The largest market for air brake systems, accounting for a major share due to the high production of commercial vehicles in China, India, and Japan. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, and expansion in freight and passenger transport are driving demand. Government safety regulations in countries like Japan and South Korea further encourage the adoption of advanced braking systems, including electropneumatic solutions.

North America – A mature market characterized by stringent safety standards from agencies like the NHTSA and FMCSA. The region has strong adoption of disc brakes and advanced driver-assistance features in heavy-duty vehicles. Replacement demand from large, aging commercial fleets and the growth of electric and autonomous truck trials are influencing system upgrades.

Europe – Focused on strict performance and emission regulations, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France leading in the adoption of high-performance disc and E-PBS systems. Public transportation modernization, coupled with the move toward zero-emission buses, is further boosting demand for advanced braking technology.

South America – Experiencing moderate but steady growth, led by Brazil and Argentina. Industrial expansion, growing regional logistics, and infrastructure improvements are increasing commercial vehicle usage, creating opportunities for air brake system suppliers.

Middle East & Africa – Africa is the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR above 10%. Rising investments in mining, construction, and road freight are fueling demand for robust air brake systems. In the Middle East, commercial vehicle imports, infrastructure projects, and government safety initiatives are supporting market growth.

Major Players

ZF Friedrichshafen AG – A leading global automotive supplier, ZF offers a wide range of air brake components and systems, including electropneumatic solutions designed for integration with modern driver-assistance technologies. The company's extensive OEM partnerships and focus on commercial vehicle safety technology make it a strong player in both developed and emerging markets.

Knorr-Bremse AG – Specializes in braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, with a strong emphasis on electronic control technologies. Known for its innovations in disc brakes and EBS (Electronic Braking Systems), Knorr-Bremse plays a major role in advancing safety and efficiency in heavy-duty vehicle braking.

Haldex AB – Renowned for air brake components such as valves, actuators, and air suspension systems, Haldex focuses on lightweight, efficient designs suited for modern trucks and trailers. Its aftermarket presence and partnerships with global OEMs ensure a wide market reach.

Wabtec Corporation – While well-known in the rail sector, Wabtec also provides braking solutions for heavy-duty road transport. Its product range includes pneumatic and electropneumatic braking systems tailored for demanding freight and industrial applications.

Cummins Inc. (Meritor Inc.) – Through Meritor, Cummins delivers advanced braking systems and components for commercial vehicles worldwide. The company leverages its expertise in drivetrains and powertrains to offer integrated solutions that align with the shift toward electric and hybrid heavy-duty vehicles.

Conclusion

The air brake system market is on a clear upward trajectory, supported by stricter safety regulations, rising commercial vehicle production, and growing adoption of advanced braking technologies. Electropneumatic systems, integration with ADAS, and the shift toward smart components are redefining performance standards for both OEM and aftermarket segments

