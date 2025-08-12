Kennedy Design+Build Launches Luxury Outdoor Living Spaces With Custom Pools, Spas, Sound Systems & Hardscapes

Kennedy Design+Build

Now serving the Lehigh Valley, Kennedy Design+Build integrates immersive sound, pools, spas, lighting, and hardscapes into elite outdoor environments.

- Cameron KennedyLEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a premier landscape design and installation firm in the Lehigh Valley, has unveiled a new suite of luxury outdoor living services . The expansion includes fully integrated outdoor sound systems , custom pool and spa environments , ambient lighting, and hardscape features, engineered to deliver high-end, resort-style living at home.This new offering aligns with the growing homeowner demand for outdoor environments that combine aesthetics, relaxation, and entertainment. By merging innovative design with immersive audio technology, Kennedy Design+Build is redefining what it means to live beautifully outdoors.“Homeowners want more than a patio or pool, they want outdoor sanctuaries that engage every sense,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build.“By combining architectural-grade sound with thoughtful layout, lighting, and water features, we're creating experiences that go far beyond the ordinary backyard.”What's Included in the New Luxury Outdoor Living Packages:. Custom Pool & Spa Design-Build - Fully customized pool and spa environments designed for relaxation, family use, and visual appeal, complete with safety, flow, and durability in mind.. Outdoor Soundscape Systems - High-fidelity, weatherproof speaker systems discreetly integrated into the landscape, offering everything from ambient background audio to party-level performance.. Hardscaping & Lighting Integration - Elegant patios, walkways, retaining walls, and step systems paired with atmospheric lighting to create a seamless, functional outdoor environment.. Personalized Design Process - Each project is uniquely tailored to the homeowner's lifestyle, property features, and long-term goals, no templated packages or off-the-shelf solutions.This service expansion is especially relevant for homeowners in Allentown, Coopersburg, Center Valley, and surrounding Lehigh Valley areas, where outdoor living spaces are increasingly viewed as extensions of the home. According to the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), outdoor audio and entertainment features ranked among the most requested enhancements in 2024–2025 residential projects nationwide.Unlike general contractors or maintenance-based landscaping companies, Kennedy Design+Build works exclusively in the design and installation of luxury outdoor spaces. With a single point of contact from concept through completion, clients enjoy a streamlined process with fewer delays and superior craftsmanship.“Our goal is to create something that feels elevated and timeless,” said Kennedy.“Whether it's an intimate spa corner or a full backyard transformation with sound, fire, and water elements, our work is built to last, and designed to inspire.”📞 For more information or to schedule a consultation:Phone: 610-854-9993Email: ...Website:Address: Kennedy Design+Build, Center Valley, PA 18036About Kennedy Design+BuildKennedy Design+Build is a design-build landscape firm serving the greater Lehigh Valley, including Allentown, Coopersburg, and Center Valley. Specializing in custom hardscapes, pools, spas, outdoor kitchens, lighting, and integrated sound, the company delivers high-end outdoor environments through a seamless concept-to-completion process.

