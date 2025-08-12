403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Acer India To Host Asia Pacific Predator League 2026, Showcasing The Region's Top Esports Talent
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 12, 2025 – Acer is set to host the seventh edition of the Asia Pacific Predator League, which will take center stage in India in 2026. With elite teams from over 15 countries gearing up to compete in Dota 2 and VALORANT, fans can expect fierce competition in one of the region's most anticipated esports tournaments as teams battle it out for the total prize pool of USD 400,000.
This event marks a pivotal moment in India's rise as an esports gaming hub. Since its debut in 2018, Predator League has expanded from eight to over fifteen countries, serving as a launchpad for many emerging talent in the region and awarding more than USD 2.15 million in prize money to date.
“Gaming is more than entertainment - it's a movement that connects communities and cultures, while fueling creativity and friendly competition,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific.“Last year, we introduced our electrifying theme song, 'It Lies Within,' alongside the launch of a new animated series featuring our fearless Predator heroes, Yuffy and Nero.”
Hou added:“We are excited to follow the journey of the esports teams that have earned their spot through the qualifying rounds, this time showcasing their skills at the major stage in India. The Asia Pacific Predator League has been a cornerstone of Acer's commitment to the gaming community, and each edition continues to raise the bar in both competition and camaraderie.”
“India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world,” said Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director of Acer India.“Hosting the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 is a great opportunity to elevate the esports movement and inspire a new generation of gamers across the country.”
Regional qualifiers will commence soon across the Asia Pacific and will culminate in the Grand Finals in January 2026. India qualifiers are scheduled from 1st September to 9th September, with the country finale to be held on October 11th for a chance to represent India in the Asia Pacific Grand Finals in January 2026.
This event marks a pivotal moment in India's rise as an esports gaming hub. Since its debut in 2018, Predator League has expanded from eight to over fifteen countries, serving as a launchpad for many emerging talent in the region and awarding more than USD 2.15 million in prize money to date.
“Gaming is more than entertainment - it's a movement that connects communities and cultures, while fueling creativity and friendly competition,” said Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific.“Last year, we introduced our electrifying theme song, 'It Lies Within,' alongside the launch of a new animated series featuring our fearless Predator heroes, Yuffy and Nero.”
Hou added:“We are excited to follow the journey of the esports teams that have earned their spot through the qualifying rounds, this time showcasing their skills at the major stage in India. The Asia Pacific Predator League has been a cornerstone of Acer's commitment to the gaming community, and each edition continues to raise the bar in both competition and camaraderie.”
“India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world,” said Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director of Acer India.“Hosting the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 is a great opportunity to elevate the esports movement and inspire a new generation of gamers across the country.”
Regional qualifiers will commence soon across the Asia Pacific and will culminate in the Grand Finals in January 2026. India qualifiers are scheduled from 1st September to 9th September, with the country finale to be held on October 11th for a chance to represent India in the Asia Pacific Grand Finals in January 2026.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Kavya Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment