Ombre D'or And Perle D'or ARMAF Perfumes Pays Ode To Kintsugi With Gender Neutral Fragrances

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Inspired by finding beauty in the broken, the brand-new range offers unpolished luxury, unraveling a deeper connection with the inner soul and outer being.

Offering a still, uplifting, and lasting experience in a fast-paced fragrance world, ARMAF Perfumes, the UAE's leading perfumers, add depth to fragrance wearing with the launch of Ombre D'Or and Perle D'Or. Rewriting olfactory scripts that have primarily focused on developing fragrances to convey confidence and occasion, ARMAF explores the uncharted by weaving in stories steeped in culture, connection, and celebration of being.

Deeply rooted in the Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi, the two newly launched perfumes are built around a unique charm that explores different aspects of emotional states, where one is grounded in stillness and introspection, and the other gives meaning to grace and inner bloom. In the fast beauty age, where scents are as fleeting as social media imprints, ARMAF Perfumes has brought the noise to a standstill with unique fragrances that aren't shaped by trends but by moments of emotional clarity.

Describing the Kintsugi-inspired journey of curating two distinct and subtly powerful fragrances Hamza Fakhruddin, Managing Director & Board Member of Sterling Perfumes said,“Using the art of putting together pieces of broken pottery with gold, as a metaphor teaches us to embrace flaws and imperfections with dignity and grace. This range honors the human journey not despite its failures, but because of them. In Kintsugi, the cracks are not hidden; they are illuminated, filled with gold to remind us that damage does not destroy-it defines. These fragrances echo the celebration of the strength it takes to be whole again, and the beauty in choosing to shine not despite the scars, but through them. With Ombre D'Or and Perle D'Or, we have dived deeper into elevated experiences of both storytelling and self-expression.”

Having stood at the intersection of luxury and emotional resonance with its diverse perfume range, ARMAF has now built further on its signature accessible elegance. The new range introduces a more contemplative dimension where the perfumes are minimal in noise and maximal in intention. They embody ARMAF's belief that true luxury is not just in what you wear, but in how it makes you feel. In a saturated market, Ombre D'Or and Perle D'Or offer something rare: stillness, depth, and dignity-an evolution of ARMAF's essence, both grounded and ascended.

Built around a simple story of elegance, the fragrances celebrate a captivating duality that complete each other. Ombre D'Or is fire stitched in gold -saffron heat, smoked amber, and dark woods. Its top notes are Spicy, Musk, and Lime with base notes of Amber, Incense, & Wood. Perle D'Or, on the other hand, blends soft florals and subtle sweetness over a warm, glowing base-turning every flaw into elegance. Its top notes include Bergamot, Clary Sage & Pink Pepper along with base notes of Vanilla, Crisp Amber, White Musk & Patchouli. Each profile is layered with intention, designed not to impress immediately but to unfold intimately with time. Together, they form a fragrant ritual of restoration, a return to self where beauty is not performed but reclaimed.

Promising a journey that will last longer than the last spritz, ARMAF highlights that both fragrances are gender neutral, focusing on character and emotional states. Whether worn by him, her, or them, the fragrance intends to become a mirror-reflecting not identity, but energy. They are for wearers who are thoughtful, introspective, and emotionally fluent, and for the connoisseurs who value emotions over exhibition, entrusting faith in fragrance as a form of self-definition. Acing their olfactive prowess beyond the superficial, ARMAF crafts a silent revolution that bonds one's inner world and outer presence.