Boiler Insurance Market Sees Growth Amid Rising Demand For Third-Party Liability Coverage In Emerging Economies 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boiler Insurance Market Sees Growth Amid Rising Demand for Third-Party Liability Coverage in Emerging Economies

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Boiler Insurance Market by Boiler Type (Fire-Tube and Water-Tube), End User (Chemicals, Refineries, Metal & Mining, Food& Beverages and Others), Boiler Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil and Others) and Coverage Type (Boiler Cover, Boiler & Central Heating Cover and Boiler, Central Heating, Plumbing & Wiring Cover): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global boiler insurance industry was pegged at $8.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.Download Report Sample @Major determinants of the market growthSurge in need to reduce the repairing and maintenance cost of boiler among the end-users, rise in awareness regarding the boiler insurance among the industrial and commercial sectors, and novel services offered by market players drive the growth of the global boiler insurance market. However, lower awareness among general public of emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in small & medium boiler insurance providers and surge in demand for third-party liability coverage in developing countries are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.COVID-19 scenario:The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the demand of boiler insurance market due to lockdown across the several countries and closure of several manufacturing premises.However, the governments of several countries including India and China have been offering favorable policies for new companies to establish their presence in the market and boost their GDP.The boiler & central heating cover segment dominated the marketBy coverage type, the boiler & central heating cover segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global boiler insurance market, due to rise in adoption of this insurance among the commercial and industrial sectors. However, the boiler, central heating, plumbing & wiring cover segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about the coverage policy among the individual and surge in adoption of full-body coverage policy in various countries of Europe.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Boiler Insurance Market:The chemicals segment held the lion's shareBy end user, the chemicals segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global boiler insurance market, due to upsurge in adoption of boiler in chemical industries for heating and cooling of chemicals and cooling of various reactors. However, the metals & mining segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.North America held the largest shareBy region, the market across North America dominated in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to rise in investment and presence of key players of the market in this region. However, the global boiler insurance market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to increase in investment from several startups and market players and rise in customer base in several countries.Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: ?reqfor=covidMajor market playersAXABritish GasAVIVAFuture GeneraliDomestic & GeneralHomeserveTata AIG General Insurance Company LimitedThe Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance CompanyWarranty PeopleYourrepairTrending Reports:Chatbot Market in BFSIDigital Banking Platforms MarketParametric Insurance MarketPurchase Order Financing MarketSecured Personal Loans marketStudent Travel Insurance MarketCash Management System MarketCorporate Secretarial Services MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...@kokate1991@monikak/posts

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.