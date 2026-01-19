Trump Would Quickly Replace Tariffs After Court Action, New York Times Reports

The administration of President Donald Trump would enact new tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Cour struck down sweeping global tariffs the president launched under an emergency law, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the New York Times in an interview published on Monday.

The Supreme Court could rule on the tariffs in the coming weeks, and possibly as early as Tuesday.

Recommended For You All autonomous vehicle operations to be managed by transport authority in RAK

The case is a major test of presidential power and the court's willingness to rein in some of Trump's broad claims of authority since returning to office in January 2025.



Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Greer said the administration would "start the next day" to replace the tariffs with other levies, the Times reported.

At issue is Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which grants the president broad authority to regulate international economic transactions during a declared national emergency.

Were the court to rule against the use of the act, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the administration could turn to a 1974 act that permits broad 15% tariffs for 150 days to address trade imbalances or to a 1930 act that allows tariffs of up to 50% on countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce.

The Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.