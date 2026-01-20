Maldives Cadets Visit Delhi, Agra Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Maldives Cadets' Visit for R-Day Camp

Members of the Maldives' National Cadet Corps paid a visit to key historical sites in New Delhi and Agra and also held official meetings as part of their visit to India in their participation at the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Maldives National Cadet Corps said, "India Republic Day Camp participants visited key historical sites and held official meetings with Indian officials as part of the ongoing program. These activities promote cultural exchange and international friendship" India Republic Day Camp participants visited key historical sites and held official meetings with Indian officials as part of the ongoing program. These activities promote cultural exchange and international friendship.@MoEdumv #mncc #maldivescadet #rdc2026 twitter/UrZWuxpDu0 - Maldives National Cadet Corps (@MNCC_Official) January 19, 2026 In another post, it highlighted that the cadets would exchange cultural aspects and interact with Indian and foreign cadets. Congratulations @MNCC_Official cadets visiting for Republic Day Camp 2026. Cadets will exchange cultural aspects, interact with Indian & foreign cadets, explore Delhi & Agra, participate in Republic Day Parade & meet @PMOIndia & @DefenceMinIndia @HQ_DG_NCC twitter/rNimLPTwO1 - India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) January 15, 2026

Republic Day 2026: Chief Guests and Invitees

Notably, the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Parade to Showcase 30 Tableaux on Key Themes

At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, providing a vivid display of India's rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements. The tableaux will be presented under the themes "'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' ("The mantra of freedom - Vande Mataram" and "The mantra of prosperity - Atmanirbhar Bharat"), which also marks 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram."

State and Union Territory Tableaux

Of the total, 17 tableaux will be from States and Union Territories, while 13 will be from various Ministries, Departments and Services. Several states will highlight their unique cultural identities and development narratives. Assam's tableau will feature Ashirakandi, the craft village, while Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will interpret the "Vande Mataram" theme. Maharashtra will showcase Ganeshotsav as a symbol of Atmanirbharta, and West Bengal will depict Bengal's role in India's freedom movement.

Themes blending tradition and innovation will dominate many displays. Odisha's "Soil to Silicon" tableau will reflect growth rooted in tradition, Tamil Nadu will present India's emergence as an EV manufacturing hub, and Kerala will highlight its Water Metro and 100 per cent digital governance initiatives. Nagaland's tableau will showcase the Hornbill Festival as a marker of culture, tourism, and self-reliance.

Central Ministries' Presentations

Among the central ministries, the Ministry of Culture's "Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation" tableau will anchor the central theme, while the Department of Military Affairs will present a Tri-Services tableau on Operation Sindoor, symbolising jointness. A floral tableau by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will commemorate 150 years of "Vande Mataram". (ANI)

