Gaza Civil Defence Says Israeli Strikes On Gaza City Intensifying
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Gaza City have intensified in recent days.
Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said air strikes on Gaza City have been increasing for the past three days.
Bassal said the residential neighbourhoods of Zeitoun and Sabra have been hit "with very heavy airstrikes targeting civilian homes, possibly including high-rise buildings".
"For the third consecutive day, the Israeli occupation is intensifying its bombardment," said the spokesman.
"The Israeli occupation is using all types of weapons in that area -- bombs, drones, and also highly explosive munitions that cause massive destruction to civilian homes," he added.
Bassal said that at least 24 people had been killed across Gaza on Tuesday, including several casualties caused by strikes on Gaza City.
"The bombardment has been extremely intense for the past two days. With every strike, the ground shakes. There are martyrs under the rubble that no one can reach because the shelling hasn't stopped," said Majed al-Hosary, a resident in Zeitoun.
Israel has faced mounting criticism over the 22-month-long war with Hamas, with United Nations-backed experts warning of widespread famine unfolding in besieged Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment